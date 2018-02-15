Hurry! Job Fair 2018 Has Begun In Delhi, Know The Timings And Other Details



Log onto www.jobfair.delhi.gov.in or website of Directorate of Employment, Delhi (www.employment.delhigovt.nic.in) and then click on the Job Fair Portal link.



There you will see a Jobseekers Registration form. Click on that



Enter all the required information



Click “Submit” button for final registration.



A registration ID will be issued and will be sent to you on mobile and e-mail.



To generate employment for the youth, the Delhi government is organising a two-day job fair starting from February 15 at Thyagraj Stadium. As many as 100 companies are expected to participate in the job fair.In the fair, around 15,237 job offers will be available.This is the third such job fair being organised by the Arvind Kejriwal government. The first job fair was organised in December 2015 while the second one was held in November last year.The fair will start at 11:00 am on both days and end at 5:00 pm.Interested candidates need to enroll themselves with the government's job portal to participate and select companies as per their educational qualification. The details of the vacancies and minimum academic requirement is available on the job fair portal (www. http://degs.org.in/jobfair/).So, before heading to the venue, candidates would need to register on the Delhi job fair portal and apply for the vacancies available. Here's how to: