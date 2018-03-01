Hurry! Are You a Superwoman? Tell Us Your Inspiring Story And Win Exciting Prizes



All you superwomen send us your inspiring stories. Contest Details below! pic.twitter.com/7xEwKBWOm6

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) March 1, 2018

Every woman is a superwoman in her own style and deserves equal respect. A superwoman is not someone who flies in the sky, she is a woman who plays the character of a mother, a sister, a wife etc throughout her life.Every year on March 8, we celebrate the same spirit of woman as International Women's Day. On this day we honor the economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.ABP News is also celebrating the glory of a woman in a unique way. We are inviting contestants to send their motivational stories to us to winaward.Three most inspiring stories will be selected for top three prizes by a panel of judges from different fields. Not just this the winners will also be honored with a trophy and will be shown on ABP news.She is famous Indian film and television actress. She has also hosted various reality shows, such as India's Best Dramebaaz (2013) and Gangs of Haseepur (2014) and is best known for her roles as Bharti in Bhaskar Bharti and as Suhana Kishore Bajpai-Kashyap in Sasural Genda Phool.Mrs. Bharti Taneja is the Director of ALPS, Cosmetic Clinic, and Academy. She is a renowned cosmetologist who started her journey in the world of beauty in 1988. She is a winner of many esteemed awards, including 'The Millenium Woman'. She owns a chain of beauty clinics-Bharti Taneja ALPS and a chain of ALPS Academy. She has been writing beauty columns for leading publications since last 20 years.

Anita Nayyar has recently been promoted to be the CEO Havas Group, North and is now responsible for both media & creative, under Havas Group’s “Together” approach.

Under her leadership, Havas Media Group in India has grown exponentially. The agency has grown 15 times in 11 years. She was voted the 2nd most influential media person in India by the Brand Equity Survey and has been on the top list of media personalities ever since.

She has been Impact’s Top 50 Women in Advertising, Media, and Marketing for the past 5 consecutive years. She won Women Achiever in Advertising & Marketing 2016 at the Indian Women Convention and many other awards.

She is CEO, Fandoro Technologies & QAZone Infosystems. Experienced Entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of working in the Financial Services, Retail, and Utility industry. Skilled in Data Analytics and user stories, Business risks mitigation for tech products, Setting up Test teams and testing practice, Global Delivery, Testing, Defect and Test Management.Strong entrepreneurship professional with a Bachelor of Engineering focused in Computer Science and Engineering from Lakshmi Narain College of Technology, Bhopal.Nehal is co-founder & CFO YELLOWBULBS.COM. She is a chartered accountant (CA) who has worked across multinational banks for over the past 16 years across Sales & Operations.Having spent over a decade with brands like Deloitte Haskins and Sells, American Express, ABN AMRO and Citibank, she now has ambitious plans for her own initiative YellowBulbs.What started with 2 clients on board in 2015, has now served more than 110 brands across India and industries. Her sense of finance, detailing, operational intensity, her planning capability and her ability to execute & micromanage are the pillars of this business. A yoga enthusiast she has been a student of Iyengar Yoga technique. Nehal is also a certified Pranic Healer since 2014.So, Hurry up! those interested in taking part should send their inspiring stories at