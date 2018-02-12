Hug Day: Embrace Your Loved Ones Today And Tell Them How Special They Are

Amid the mush-filled Valentine week, today is the most special day: Hug day. A hug is the most intimate bond that two people can share and nothing exemplifies love and affection like a good hug. It is so because human touch is the most powerful therapy in this world. Hugging is like as if it's a handshake from the heart.When you can't express your feelings in words, a hug is all you need. Go, give a big, bear hug to your partner and hold them close so that they know what they mean to you. No matter what the situation is, a warm comfortable hug from you will make them forget all their problems. It reassures them that you are there for them and helps build trust and honesty in a relationship.Even scientists believe that a hug can do wonders for your health as well! A hug not only provides emotional support but also renders numerous health benefits too. So, a hearty embrace is indeed the magic formula for feeling healthier, happier and more fulfilled.And it's not just about your partner, your friends, family and colleagues equally deserve this sentimental treat. So, all the singles out there, you really don't need to be in a relationship to celebrate this adorable day. Whether it's that helpful colleague from your office or your annoying little sister, go give them a hug to let them know how thankful you are to have them in your life.And the best part: hugs are free! If there's one thing one can never have enough of - it's hugs. So, spread love and be loved!