How Could Nirav Modi Walk Out Of The Country So Easily? Twitter Smells Something Fishy



Is it possible to believe that he or vijay mallya left the country without active connivance of BJP govt? https://t.co/6iMFf9VAkF

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 15, 2018



Nirav Modi left India before PNB filed FIR? Who tipped this Gujarati billionaire businessman? BIG https://t.co/iotxFqVfO6



— Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) February 15, 2018









It is really hard to believe that Nirav Modi , an accused of ₹ 11,500 Cr #PNBScam walked out of the country so easily !!!



— Youth Congress (@IYC) February 15, 2018



Few days ago we were told that the SCAMS in our Banking System were perhaps the biggest ones! Today we have Nirav Modi who looted the banks from 2011 onwards just like Vijay Mallya was allowed to do so! Should we not find out which "hand" supported, aided & abetted #PNBScam ?? https://t.co/u2yegCMnSX



— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 15, 2018







Was Nirav modi tipped off as he fled the country ?



— pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) February 15, 2018









After Nirav Modi fled the country, very clear that it's only govt agencies that had tipped off Vijay Mallya then and Nirav Modi now.

— Vasu (@vasudevan_k) February 15, 2018



Nirav Modi who accompanied our Prime Minister to Davos in January has fled the country before registration of FIR on 31st January,the #PNBScam is getting bigger and bigger and bigger. Will be the nemesis of the BJP! pic.twitter.com/3WDin9Eb5h

— Saravanan Annadurai (@asaravanan21) February 15, 2018



Lalit Modi was tipped off, Vijay Mallya was also tipped off. (He reportedly visited North Block the previous day.) And now, Nirav Modi too. The first two zipped to U.K. Where Nirav fled to is not known.

Who gives these tips to absconders?

— George Thomas (@Georgthomas1947) February 15, 2018



Why is BJP blaming Congress for all Scams?

Isn't BJP ruling for 4 years?

Didn't #Mallya and #NiravModi escape during BJP rule?

Shouldn't BJP/FM take moral responsibility?#PNBScam #PNBFraud #PNBFraudCase #PNB

— Vikram Waman Karve (@vikramwkarve) February 15, 2018







So the anti-black money crusader government has let Nirav Modi escape too? Good job.



— neophyte08 (@nestorspb) February 15, 2018



The Rs 11,400 Punjab and National Bank fraud case is being touted as the biggest-ever fraud in the banking sector in India and at the centre of it all is billionaire diamond jeweler Nirav Modi.But turns out he had already left India before PNB even filed an FIR! Enforcement Directorate sources have told CNN-News18 that he is in Switzerland. So, how was the fleeing process so quick and sudden? Did Nirav Modi know already know about CBI's move? Social media is full of such questions with many smelling something fishy behind the whole scandal.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also questioned whether it is possible that Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya left the country without even the knowledge of BJP government