 How Could Nirav Modi Walk Out Of The Country So Easily? Twitter Smells Something Fishy
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • How Could Nirav Modi Walk Out Of The Country So Easily? Twitter Smells Something Fishy

How Could Nirav Modi Walk Out Of The Country So Easily? Twitter Smells Something Fishy

Turns out he had already left India before PNB even filed an FIR! Enforcement Directorate sources have informed that he is in Switzerland.

By: || Updated: 15 Feb 2018 01:18 PM
How Could Nirav Modi Walk Out Of The Country So Easily? Twitter Smells Something Fishy
New Delhi: The Rs 11,400 Punjab and National Bank fraud case is being touted as the biggest-ever fraud in the banking sector in India and at the centre of it all is billionaire diamond jeweler Nirav Modi.

But turns out he had already left India before PNB even filed an FIR! Enforcement Directorate sources have told CNN-News18 that he is in Switzerland. So, how was the fleeing process so quick and sudden? Did Nirav Modi know already know about CBI's move? Social media is full of such questions with many smelling something fishy behind the whole scandal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also questioned whether it is possible that Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya left the country without even the knowledge of BJP government



Others seemed to be doubtful too

 










 










 

 

 







For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Attention, iPhone Lovers! Apple Is Going To Roll Out 3 New iPhones In 2018

trending now

Blog
Manmohan Singh demanded ADB job for journalist's daughter, was ...
VIDEO
GuruJi With Pawan Sinha: How will Solar Eclipse affect ...
VIDEO
WATCH FULL: Saas Bahu Aur Saazish of Feb 14th, 2018