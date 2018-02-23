Hostel Students In Telangana Discover 100 Kg Ganja Under Bed, Allege That Warden Hid It There

The students from Gayatri Junior College, told the police that on Wednesday night, hostel warden Nagaiah came with 12 huge bundles to the hostel and told the students that they would be stored under the beds in some of the rooms.
They were also instructed not to open the cartons as they contained question papers of the upcoming examinations, as per a report by New Indian Express.
However, overcome by curiosity the students opened the cartons and found ganja. Immediately, they alerted the student union leaders who reached the hostel and staged a protest in front of the college.
Meanwhile, the warden Nagayya who reportedly transported the material into the hostel rooms, has escaped.
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 23 Feb 2018 09:54 AM