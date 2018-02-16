Horrific! Hyderabad Couple Beheads Baby Girl As Sacrifice During 'Super Blue Blood Moon'



As per Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat, the couple was not keeping well for some time and on the advice of some black magician, took this drastic step.



: The Hyderabad Police on Thursday arrested a couple for beheading a baby girl as part of a human sacrifice ritual during the 'super blue blood moon' on January 31.Kerukonda Rajasekhar, a cab driver, performed the rituals along with his wife Srilatha on the advice of a 'tantrik'.The matter came to light when the head of the baby girl was found on the terrace of the cab driver's house in Hyderabad's Uppal area on February 1."On February 1, 2018, we received a complaint about recovered of a head of a baby from dial-100, following which a team of police immediately reached the spot.An FIR was registered and the investigation was initiated in the matter," Bhagwat told ANI.As per the Commissioner of Police during the course of the investigation, the accused tried to mislead the police by narrating different stories, but the DNA test revealed the truth.The accused had allegedly abducted the baby girl while she was asleep beside her parents on a footpath. He also took the feeding bottle with nipple along with the baby for using it in black magic rituals.Rajasekhar took the abducted baby to Musi river near Prathapsingaram and beheaded her. He dumped the torso into the river and carried the head in a polythene bag to home to perform the "kshudra pooja" (black magic).Both husband and wife performed the rituals in the living room of their residence, keeping the severed head at the altar.After completing the rituals, the accused carried the severed head to the terrace and kept it in the south-west corner under the lunar eclipse moonlight and the rising sun.