Honey Singh's 'chhote chhote peg' is creating buzz on internet

It is a new version of 1990s Punjabi song Totey Totey sung by Hans Raj Hans in Yo Yo's style.
Honey Singh posted the song on Twitter and asked netizens to stay tuned for his next song. It is to be noted that he was out of the limelight for many days following his ill health. He made his come back with the revised version of Hans Raj Han's 'Dil Chori'.
Are you guys ready for #ChhoteChhotePeg!! Dropping at 3 o'clock.Stay tuned for another Big-Banger.Its urban... https://t.co/CqCPhlMQDM
— Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) January 18, 2018
Wait is over !!
Here’s the another big-banger #ChhoteChhotePeg from #SonuKeTituKiSweety.Its an urban dace song.... https://t.co/Wg54Ll4lUM
— Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) January 18, 2018
The latest song has grabbed the attention on social media with electrifying moves and hotness presented by the lead actors Kartik and Nushrat.
Sung by Neha Kakkar and Navraj Hans with Yo Yo Honey Singh's rap, the song is being loved on the internet. Check it out some Twitter reactions.
Yo yo honey singh new song " chote chote peg "is very special & sweet song.
— Indrajeet Katara (@KataraIndrajeet) January 18, 2018
Chote chote peg new song yo yo honey Singh pic.twitter.com/ELH4BAL7cN
— Bhaskar dwivedi (@Bhaskar50363364) January 18, 2018
@TheAaryanKartik
Peelade dewaani mei hoon jiski
I'm a bad girl i like whisky.....#ChoteChotePeg
Ka badaaaaaaaa sa hangover...
Kartik i loved each and every beats of it
— Armaan's Vidisha❤❤ (@MerelinSalvator) January 18, 2018
Appreciate @NushratBharucha looking damm sexy in the latest song #ChoteChotePeg what a performance with the dance and the way she expresses every word of the lyrics with her killer figure totally amazing
— Rohan Gupta (@rohanguptas100) January 18, 2018
After #DilChori
Paaji is back with#ChoteChotePeg
Back to Back 2 Collab song with Hansraj Hans @TSeries @asliyoyo
— RISHABH DUBEY (@TheRishabhDubey) January 18, 2018
great... song!!!
rap a bhai.... ☺️ really#ChoteChotePeg#SoneKeTituKiSweety@asliyoyo @TSeries @NushratBharucha @mesunnysingh @Luv_Films @TheAaryanKartik
— Anubhav Srivastav (@AksharSrivastav) January 18, 2018
We want a album from u real rap like blue eyes & brown rang #YoYoHoneySingh #ChoteChotePeg #DilChori #yoyo @YoYoOxide @RdmMedia @Yo_Yo_Army
— Rãñvéèr Boricha (@NiteshBoricha7) January 18, 2018
Another big bang by @asliyoyo
Amazing song #ChoteChotePeg
— Utsav Vatshalya (@UtsavVatshalya) January 18, 2018
130K Likes
This song is totally awesome
aaaggg performance by you guys????????@TheAaryanKartik WHY SO HOT MAN?#ChoteChotePeg#SonuKeTituKiSweety pic.twitter.com/jd7ifPY2Xr
— Shrishti Chandra (@s_h_r_i_s_h18) January 18, 2018
