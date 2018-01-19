 Honey Singh's 'chhote chhote peg' is creating buzz on internet
Search

Honey Singh's 'chhote chhote peg' is creating buzz on internet

The latest song 'Chhote Chhote Peg' from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is the new version of 1990s Punjabi song 'Totey Totey' sung by Hans Raj Hans in Yo Yo's style.

By: || Updated: 19 Jan 2018 02:45 PM
Honey Singh's 'chhote chhote peg' is creating buzz on internet

Photo: Facebook

New Delhi: It seems that rapper Honey Singh is back to his form. The latest song 'Chhote Chhote Peg' from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is breaking the internet.

It is a new version of 1990s Punjabi song Totey Totey sung by Hans Raj Hans in Yo Yo's style.

Honey Singh posted the song on Twitter and asked netizens to stay tuned for his next song. It is to be noted that he was out of the limelight for many days following his ill health. He made his come back with the revised version of Hans Raj Han's 'Dil Chori'.

 



 





The latest song has grabbed the attention on social media with electrifying moves and hotness presented by the lead actors Kartik and Nushrat.

Sung by Neha Kakkar and Navraj Hans with Yo Yo Honey Singh's rap, the song is being loved on the internet. Check it out some Twitter reactions.

 




























































For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Surya Raitha Scheme: Karnataka farmers go high-tech

trending now

INDIA
Haryana singer Mamta Sharma found dead with slit throat
VIDEO
Bhajan Singer from Haryana Mamta Sharma murdered, fellow singer ...
TV
WHOA! Meet Adaa Khan’s NEW HERO