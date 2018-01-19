Honey Singh's 'chhote chhote peg' is creating buzz on internet



Are you guys ready for #ChhoteChhotePeg!! Dropping at 3 o'clock.Stay tuned for another Big-Banger.Its urban... https://t.co/CqCPhlMQDM

— Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) January 18, 2018



Wait is over !!

Here’s the another big-banger #ChhoteChhotePeg from #SonuKeTituKiSweety.Its an urban dace song.... https://t.co/Wg54Ll4lUM



— Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) January 18, 2018





Yo yo honey singh new song " chote chote peg "is very special & sweet song.

— Indrajeet Katara (@KataraIndrajeet) January 18, 2018







Chote chote peg new song yo yo honey Singh pic.twitter.com/ELH4BAL7cN



— Bhaskar dwivedi (@Bhaskar50363364) January 18, 2018









@TheAaryanKartik

Peelade dewaani mei hoon jiski

I'm a bad girl i like whisky.....#ChoteChotePeg

Ka badaaaaaaaa sa hangover...

Kartik i loved each and every beats of it

— Armaan's Vidisha❤❤ (@MerelinSalvator) January 18, 2018







Appreciate @NushratBharucha looking damm sexy in the latest song #ChoteChotePeg what a performance with the dance and the way she expresses every word of the lyrics with her killer figure totally amazing



— Rohan Gupta (@rohanguptas100) January 18, 2018









After #DilChori

Paaji is back with#ChoteChotePeg

Back to Back 2 Collab song with Hansraj Hans @TSeries @asliyoyo

— RISHABH DUBEY (@TheRishabhDubey) January 18, 2018















Another big bang by @asliyoyo

Amazing song #ChoteChotePeg



— Utsav Vatshalya (@UtsavVatshalya) January 18, 2018









130K Likes

This song is totally awesome

aaaggg performance by you guys????????@TheAaryanKartik WHY SO HOT MAN?#ChoteChotePeg#SonuKeTituKiSweety pic.twitter.com/jd7ifPY2Xr

— Shrishti Chandra (@s_h_r_i_s_h18) January 18, 2018

It seems that rapper Honey Singh is back to his form. The latest song 'Chhote Chhote Peg' from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is breaking the internet.It is a new version of 1990s Punjabi song Totey Totey sung by Hans Raj Hans in Yo Yo's style.Honey Singh posted the song on Twitter and asked netizens to stay tuned for his next song. It is to be noted that he was out of the limelight for many days following his ill health. He made his come back with the revised version of Hans Raj Han's 'Dil Chori'.The latest song has grabbed the attention on social media with electrifying moves and hotness presented by the lead actors Kartik and Nushrat.Sung by Neha Kakkar and Navraj Hans with Yo Yo Honey Singh's rap, the song is being loved on the internet.