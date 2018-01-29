Here's How Bollywood Celebrities Reacted To Swara Bhaskar's 'Padmaavat' Letter













Rohit said the film should be left with the audience as they have the right to reject or accept it.



"It is doing a great business. The whole team has gone through a lot- Bhansali, Deepika, Ranveer, the whole Viacom18 team- they have endured a lot, so, let it remain with the audience now. What's the use if we start talking about what he said or she said. I will not say anything. Let the film breathe now, for God's sake,” he said.

























Director Imtiaz Ali said he did not find anything in the film worth protesting against.



Ram-Leela co-writers Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal have penned a counter letter to Swara, saying there are lots of instances in the film which portray Padmavati as a strong-willed woman and in fact the decision to opt for 'jauhar' was hers and not forced upon.



"They must have felt like a 'vagina' when she chose 'fire' over 'rape'? It was her 'call', her 'decision' as a vagina. Right, wrong, strong, weak is up to you to interpret as a 'penis' or as a 'vagina'," they wrote on their blog.



Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi slammed Bhasker's letter.



"Aren't these feminist debates on #Padmaavat rather dumb? It's a story ladies - not an advocacy of Jauhar for god's sake. Find another battle for your cause- a real one at all. Not historical fiction," she said.













