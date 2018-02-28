 Here's how Bollywood reacted after seeing Sridevi for the last time
Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Anupam Kher among others were seen arriving at the venue

28 Feb 2018
Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities and public figures on Wednesday gathered at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala to pay their respect to the iconic actress Sridevi and offer their condolences to the family.

Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Anupam Kher among others were seen arriving at the venue. Many took to Twitter to express their pain.

Sridevi died on Saturday due to accidentally falling in a bathtub in a Dubai's hotel. She went there to attend a family function.

Here's how celebrities reacted on social media after seeing their favorite actress for the last time.

 

























































