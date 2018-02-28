Here's how Bollywood reacted after seeing Sridevi for the last time



Want to sincerely thank you all for your wishes. But today is the day to remember Srideviji. To remember her for her brilliance and the magic she brought into our lives. All our love and wishes must be for her today. May she rest in peace.

— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 25, 2018







Numb….

In disbelief.



— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 25, 2018









With a heavy heart…. The show must go on!

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 28, 2018







Sometimes the greatest way to say something…. Is to say nothing at all.



— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 28, 2018









Paid my last respects to Sridevi. The entire industry was there grieving, some on the verge of breakdown. Such was her aura & magic in films. She lay there, beautiful in a red saree, serene in death & totally at peace. 😢

— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 28, 2018







.. and finally as #Sridevi takes her last journey tomorrow from her home to the cremation ground , all the ugliness created by speculators will be burnt to ashes too. One day we will look back ourselves and ask, why are we so ghoulish? Were these really fans that loved her?



— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 27, 2018









#Sridevi touched so many hearts! Fans gather in numbers to pay their respects to the late #Sridevi. #SrideviFuneral. pic.twitter.com/ZDW6BKVTZq

— Filmfare (@filmfare) February 28, 2018







Here’s a heartwrenchingly written tribute to Sridevi by #LakshmiBhupala pic.twitter.com/nzkWb7EFNV



— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 28, 2018









Rows & rows of people standing in queues for hours, some with flowers, others with pictures, it was overwhelming to see d love & respect for Ma’am Sridevi🙏 both richly deserved & generously showered! A celebrated life indeed❤️ #prayermeet

— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 28, 2018

Bollywood celebrities and public figures on Wednesday gathered at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala to pay their respect to the iconic actress Sridevi and offer their condolences to the family.Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Anupam Kher among others were seen arriving at the venue. Many took to Twitter to express their pain.Sridevi died on Saturday due to accidentally falling in a bathtub in a Dubai's hotel. She went there to attend a family function.Here's how celebrities reacted on social media after seeing their favorite actress for the last time.