Here’s How And Where To Watch The Republic Day 2018 Parade

This time, the Republic Day parade will be even more special as all ASEAN leaders will be present during the celebrations. So, if you want to witness the grand spectacle, here's all you need to know:
Where to watch the parade?
In case you have missed buying tickets, you can watch the show on Doordarshan. If you don't own a TV, you can still watch it online. Doordarshan National Youtube channel will be telecasting the parade live online on January 26 Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/DoordarshanNational
1 Day to go...
Get ready for a visual feast!#RepublicDayParade2018 - 26th Jan, Friday - LIVE from 9 am onward on @DDNational &
Live-Stream on : https://t.co/OFUmYgGtxS …
MUST WATCH! #RepublicDayOnDD #RepublicDayParade #RepublicDay2018 #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/6p7q3VBB9l
— Doordarshan National (@DDNational) January 25, 2018
What time will it start?
The parade will start a little late this year, as compared to previous years, at 9: 30 am to to 11:30 am on Friday.
Is it available in sign language?
Yes! Doordarshan will carry the sign language interpretation of the commentary on Republic Day parade from 9 am to 11:30 am on January 26.
What will be the higlights of this parade?
Republic Day parade 2018 will see many firsts. For the first time, there will be ASEAN flag flying in the sky and a motorcycle contingent of women personnel of the BSF. After 20 years, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will return with its float showing troops patrolling the China border on their newly-inducted snow scooters.
India’s indigenous weapon system, integrated helicopter Rudra will make its debut at the Republic Day this year. Nirbhay Missile and indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control System 'Netra' are some of the other highlights.
First Published: 25 Jan 2018 08:48 PM