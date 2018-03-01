Here is how INC President Rahul Gandhi is going to celebrate Holi

On Twitter, Rahul Gandhi posted that he is going to Italy for the holiday of Holi to Nani's house. Rahul's maternal-Grandmother is 93 years old.
My Nani is 93. She’s the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend, I’m going to surprise her! I can’t wait to give her a hug.... #HappyHoli to all of you. Have a joyful celebration..
— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 1, 2018
Rahul wrote “I can’t wait to give her a hug....” and he further said, “have a joyful celebration..”
As per reports, Rahul's grandmother Paola Maino lives in Italy.
First Published: 01 Mar 2018 07:39 PM