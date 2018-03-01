 Here is how INC President Rahul Gandhi is going to celebrate Holi
On Twitter, Rahul posted a tweet regarding his Holi weekend plans

01 Mar 2018
NEW DELHI: After assuming the post of Congress President, Rahul Gandhi is going to celebrate the Holi, the festival of colors, with 'Nani'.

On Twitter, Rahul Gandhi posted that he is going to Italy for the holiday of Holi to Nani's house. Rahul's maternal-Grandmother is 93 years old.



Rahul wrote “I can’t wait to give her a hug....” and he further said, “have a joyful celebration..”

As per reports, Rahul's grandmother Paola Maino lives in Italy.

