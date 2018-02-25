 Here Is How Bollywood Mourned The Untimely Death Of Veteran Actor Sridevi
Sridevi died in Dubai on Saturday after a cardiac arrest

By: || Updated: 25 Feb 2018 11:22 AM
Photo: PTI

New Delhi: On Saturday, Bollywood actor Sri Devi passed away after a cardiac arrest. She died in Dubai where she went to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah. She was 54.

As per reports, Sridevi was with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi at the time of death, while her daughter Jhanvi was in Mumbai.

In no time social media was flooded with condolence messages after the news of Veteran Bollywood actress passing away went viral.

From film fraternity to politicians and sports personalities, most of them took to Twitter to express their grief over her demise.

 





































































