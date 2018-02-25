Here Is How Bollywood Mourned The Untimely Death Of Veteran Actor Sridevi



Jolted by the news of Sridevi’s sudden death ! pic.twitter.com/q62y40cYUt

— Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) February 25, 2018







Shocked to hear about the sudden and untimely death of one of India’s favourite actress, Sridevi.



Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress whose vast body of work spanned a range of genres and languages.



My condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace.



— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 25, 2018









I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018







Life is so fragile & unpredictable ! You will always live in our hearts forever . #RIPSridevi #Chandani pic.twitter.com/mQl7ou8eze



— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 24, 2018









An icon,legend and superstar actor who was a big inspiration for me. Really shocked with this news. She was always so nice and encouraging. RIP srideviji. Prayers pic.twitter.com/IGoQlD6Txy

— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 25, 2018







CANNOT believe this. I have no words. Rip Sridevi ma’am. You were the most beautiful. Strength to Boney uncle, jahnvi, khushi and the whole family. ❤️



— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) February 25, 2018









So grateful to have grown up and lived in the times of #sridevi . Thank you for the movies, thank you for the magic. You shall live on forever.. pic.twitter.com/jS2YJU1zoq

— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 25, 2018







Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Ma’am is no more #RIP #Sridevi ????



— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) February 24, 2018









First Reema Lagoo , now Sridevi ...two absolutely gorgeous women on screen ... gone in a flash ... ????................... then again .... ......................maybe it’s a blessing ... ????...............

— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 25, 2018







Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi



— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018









Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her

— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018

On Saturday, Bollywood actor Sri Devi passed away after a cardiac arrest. She died in Dubai where she went to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah. She was 54.As per reports, Sridevi was with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi at the time of death, while her daughter Jhanvi was in Mumbai.In no time social media was flooded with condolence messages after the news of Veteran Bollywood actress passing away went viral.From film fraternity to politicians and sports personalities, most of them took to Twitter to express their grief over her demise.