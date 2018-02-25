Here are Top Ten Songs Of Sridevi Which We All Loved

Bollywood actor Sridevi passed away on Saturday following a cardiac arrest in Dubai. The iconic actor starred in more than 150 films, including classics like Mr. India, Chandni, ChaalBaaz, and Sadma.She debuted as a lead actress in a Bollywood film in 1978 and became a big box office draw.After the release of 'Juddai', she took a break from the industry in 1997 and made a comeback in 2012 with English Vinglish.Here is a glimpse of songs which will definitely take you a ride back to her era.Her famous song "Na jaane kaha se aayi ye ladki" in Chaalbaaz won our hearts. Till date, we are in love with the song.The song 'Hawa Hawai' from the movie Mr. India labeled the actress as the Hawa Hawaii girl of Bollywood.And yes we are still in love with the song 'Kaate nhi katate din ye raat'.Her super hit film Himmatwala in 1983 gave her the title of superstar.1983 superhit movie 'Naagin' awarded her another title.In the same year, she shared the screen with actor Kamal Haasan. The song 'Aye zindagi gale lga le' was a hit.No, doubt we still remember her as 'Chandni'.Yes, we remember Lamhe.Her performance in 1994 film 'Ladla' was also appreciated.And, Finally a comeback in 2012 with 'English Vinglish'.