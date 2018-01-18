 Here are five facts about Kannada film actor Kashinath who passed away on Thursday
Kashinath was suffering from cancer and was hospitalized two days ago. He was 67 and is survived by his wife and two children.

Photo: Youtube/ Screengrab

Karnataka: Veteran Kannada director and actor Kashinath passed away at Sri Shankara Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Here are five facts about him:

  • Kashinath hails from Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district.

  • He debuted in 1976 as a director with a comedy film Aparoopada Athitigalu and made his acting debut in 1984 with Anubhava.

  • A famous music director, producer and an actor, he has more than 40 films under his name.

  • Aparachita, Anubhava, and Ajagajanthara, Avale Nanna Hendthi are some of his famous films, his latest movie was Chowka, released in the year 2017

  • He is known for comedy films with a touch of sarcasm.


Twitter users also paid him tributes:

 





























