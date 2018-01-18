Here are five facts about Kannada film actor Kashinath who passed away on Thursday



Kashinath hails from Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district.



He debuted in 1976 as a director with a comedy film Aparoopada Athitigalu and made his acting debut in 1984 with Anubhava.



A famous music director, producer and an actor, he has more than 40 films under his name.



Aparachita, Anubhava, and Ajagajanthara, Avale Nanna Hendthi are some of his famous films, his latest movie was Chowka, released in the year 2017



He is known for comedy films with a touch of sarcasm.





One of the most innovative, talented actor, #Kashinath, passed away today. May his soul #RestInPeace. ???? pic.twitter.com/w4wv3LQ1OM

— Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethOfficial) January 18, 2018







Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about the passing on of Kashinath Sir.Praying that his soul finds peace.Strength, love and prayers for his family ????????



— Priyanka Upendra (@priyankauppi) January 18, 2018









I am so saddened to know about the demise of Kashinath sir.He was a kind & a learned man. RIP pic.twitter.com/617IT55dO7

— Ganesh (@Official_Ganesh) January 18, 2018







RIP #Kashinath sir



Thank you for making our childhood super fun. Multi-talented personality great actor, writer and director. May your soul Rest in Peace????????



— G!R! (@GirishAkash_B) January 18, 2018









Kashinath was big in 1980s and early 90s. Had talent. Hope he won't be remembered only for semi porn movies. #KashinatRIP

— DP SATISH (@dp_satish) January 18, 2018

Veteran Kannada director and actor Kashinath passed away at Sri Shankara Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday.He was suffering from cancer and was hospitalized two days ago. He was 67 and is survived by his wife and two children.