 Heartwarming! CRPF takes the initiative of providing free coaching to students in Naxal-affected villages
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed in Chhattisgarh has taken up the noble responsibility of educating the children in the Naxal-affected villages

By: || Updated: 06 Feb 2018 09:11 AM
Chhattisgarh: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed to combat Naxals in Chhattisgarh has taken up the noble responsibility of educating the children in the Naxal-affected villages, by providing them free coaching.

In the heart of naxal-affected areas, Cherpal village, which lies eight kilometers away from Bijapur headquarters, where a group of 30 to 40 children of age not more than 15 years can be seen sitting on a bench under a tree and a CRPF jawan of 85 Battalion teaching them with the help of a board.

 



"We are fulfilling our duty towards the society. These children have 100 percent potential. We also have projectors for showing motivational movies to lead them towards positivity," Assistant Commandant Avinash said.

Commandant Sudhir Kumar informed that the CRPF also provides the children with stationery free of cost.







"We are trying to be a medium of development. We will make all efforts to give these children the best as per their potential," Kumar further said.

Through this move, the CRPF is not only trying to improve the future prospects of these children but also protecting them from getting recruited by naxals who are known for training young children for combat operations.

 

