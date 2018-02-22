Have you met Priyanka Chopra's look-alike? internet is going crazy over this American model

Teeth all pearly, hair all curly ???? pic.twitter.com/QVoT1HqSd9
— Megan Milan (@MeganMilan_) February 17, 2018
The model's big, attractive lips and jawline matches with that of Priyanka's to some extent. The model recently posted some photographs on the internet and yes, netizens have wasted no time in expressing their shock.
you literally look like @priyankachopra ✨???? btw you're looking absolutely gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/0TrYVjPX71
— yasemin ???? | padmaavat (@ysmnly) February 20, 2018
Dude, You look very much alike @priyankachopra ????
— Sahil Bhagat (@iamsahilbhagat) February 19, 2018
She looks like Priyanka Chopra ????????
— Abi S ???? (@littlesmiles45) February 20, 2018
Well, this is not the first time when we found Priyanka's duplicate. Earlier social media traced Pakistani model and actor Zhalay Sarhadi as her twin.
In 2016, Navpreet Banga, a Vancouver-based fitness blogger had flooded the internet with reactions with her resemblance to the Bollywood Actress.
Create the exact life you imagined ???? • • • • • * #vsco #vscocam #browngirllifts #blogger #fashion #fashiondiaries #fashionblogger #vancouver #vancouverblogger #lookbook #ootd #Model #IGmasters #browngirllifts #vscodaily #instalike #instamood #instagood #igers #igdaily
A post shared by Navpreet Banga (@browngirllifts) on
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 22 Feb 2018 10:19 PM