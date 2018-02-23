 Hats Off ! This Army Officer Attends Husband's Funeral With Her Five-Day-Old Daughter
Hats Off ! This Army Officer Attends Husband's Funeral With Her Five-Day-Old Daughter

Major Kumud Dogra's husband was killed in a helicopter crash.

By: || Updated: 23 Feb 2018 10:36 PM
Photo: Twitter(@apolina_de)

Mumbai: These heart touching photographs of Major Kumud Dogra holding her five-day-old baby and marching on to attend the funeral of her husband Wing Commander D Vats will definitely leave you teary-eyed.

 



Her husband Wing Commander D Vats was among the two pilot who was killed in a microlight helicopter crash in Majuli island on February 15. The two pilots tried for an emergency landing but their luck worked against them leading to a crash. As per reports technical are expected to be behind the crash.

The emotional pictures have meltdown the heart of social media users. A Twitter user posted,"Little princess may you emerge strong & make your dad proud, as he made the whole." While others gave their salute to Major Kumud Dogra who marched with the little princess to attend the funeral of her husband.

 























