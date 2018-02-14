Happy Singles Awareness Day! All The Singles Out There, You Are Not Alone In This



This Valentine's day, if you're single, please date yourself. Make yourself feel the exact same love that you want to receive from others because nothing and noone will ever love you the way you want to, except yourself. Self-love for y'all singles! ????????

— swswswswswsw (@moookatok) February 13, 2018



Dear singles,

Remember that the sun is single too, but still shines

Happy Valentine's Day

— AFRO (@Omer1Waleed) February 13, 2018







To my fellow singles on Valentine's Day: go out with your friends. Just because you don't have a significant other, that doesn't mean you don't have people who love you



— Logan Weinreber (@Wein_Lo) February 13, 2018









I’ve just realised what date it is! That very special day of the year when I like to take time to wish all of you out there...

Happy Singles Awareness Day! #HappySAD



— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 13, 2018







Tomorrow is Singles Awareness Day, we all in this together pic.twitter.com/VaWo98s4wj



— Tyler Chambers (@skinny_que) February 14, 2018









Go get out there, and have fun with a group of singles! It's your day too!#ValentinesDay #ValentinesDay2018 pic.twitter.com/9if6SXFOd4

— Sneha Panja (@SnehaPanja) February 14, 2018





Finally, the D-Day is here! The week long celebrations have finally culminated in the V-day that people across the world have been waiting for. But there is a particular section of people who are particularly feeling left out! Yes, the singles of course.But just because you don't have someone special to share it with, doesn't mean that the day itself can't be special. Dedicate this day to yourself, appreciate how far along you have come and pamper yourself. And if you have single friends, what better than that. Celebrate anti-valentine's day with them and just have a blast together! Or just let your pet be your Valentine.Also, remember you are not alone in this and you can survive this. Check out some of Twitter reactions which will make you feel better: