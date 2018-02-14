Happy Singles Awareness Day! All The Singles Out There, You Are Not Alone In This

But just because you don't have someone special to share it with, doesn't mean that the day itself can't be special. Dedicate this day to yourself, appreciate how far along you have come and pamper yourself. And if you have single friends, what better than that. Celebrate anti-valentine's day with them and just have a blast together! Or just let your pet be your Valentine.
Also, remember you are not alone in this and you can survive this. Check out some of Twitter reactions which will make you feel better:
This Valentine's day, if you're single, please date yourself. Make yourself feel the exact same love that you want to receive from others because nothing and noone will ever love you the way you want to, except yourself. Self-love for y'all singles! ????????
— swswswswswsw (@moookatok) February 13, 2018
Dear singles,
Remember that the sun is single too, but still shines
Happy Valentine's Day
— AFRO (@Omer1Waleed) February 13, 2018
To my fellow singles on Valentine's Day: go out with your friends. Just because you don't have a significant other, that doesn't mean you don't have people who love you
— Logan Weinreber (@Wein_Lo) February 13, 2018
I’ve just realised what date it is! That very special day of the year when I like to take time to wish all of you out there...
Happy Singles Awareness Day! #HappySAD
— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 13, 2018
Tomorrow is Singles Awareness Day, we all in this together pic.twitter.com/VaWo98s4wj
— Tyler Chambers (@skinny_que) February 14, 2018
Go get out there, and have fun with a group of singles! It's your day too!#ValentinesDay #ValentinesDay2018 pic.twitter.com/9if6SXFOd4
— Sneha Panja (@SnehaPanja) February 14, 2018
How many singles there? ????#SinglesDay #ValentinesDay #DeadPool pic.twitter.com/CONivsPbDk
— Troll Kollywood™ (@TKollywood) February 14, 2018
Singles on #ValentinesDay ???? pic.twitter.com/KPiPjy4DFa
— Virendar Sehwag (@VirendarsSehwag) February 14, 2018
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.