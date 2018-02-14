 Happy Singles Awareness Day! All The Singles Out There, You Are Not Alone In This
Remember no one can love you more than you can love yourself!

By: || Updated: 14 Feb 2018 12:10 PM
New Delhi: Finally, the D-Day is here! The week long celebrations have finally culminated in the V-day that people across the world have been waiting for. But there is a particular section of people who are particularly feeling left out! Yes, the singles of course.

But just because you don't have someone special to share it with, doesn't mean that the day itself can't be special. Dedicate this day to yourself, appreciate how far along you have come and pamper yourself. And if you have single friends, what better than that. Celebrate anti-valentine's day with them and just have a blast together! Or just let your pet be your Valentine.

Also, remember you are not alone in this and you can survive this. Check out some of Twitter reactions which will make you feel better:

 

 






















 









First Published:
