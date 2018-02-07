 Happy Rose Day 2018: Here Are Some Lovely Messages To Send To That Special Someone!
However, if you can't send roses to that special someone, a romantic message which conveys your feelings may suffice.

New Delhi: Valentine’s Week, a week of love is here!  Every year on February 7, Rose Day is celebrated to mark the beginning of Valentine's Week. Rose Day is the day when lovers and friends gift roses to each other as a symbol of how they feel.

  1. Love can be expressed in many ways.
    One way I know is to send it across the distance
    to the person who is reading this.
    Happy Rose Day!


2. Lucky is the girl whom a man loves, whom he will give his roses to, all of his bouquets, ever. Happy Rose Day!

3. Can You Imagine The World Without Roses?
It Won't Be The Same Because
An Important Part Of Its Beauty Will Be Lacking
That Is What My Life Would Be Without You.
Happy Rose Day.

4. May our love always triumph in the face of obstacles.
May it outshine any ugliness that might arise,
Just like a single red rose amidst a field of thorns.
Have a lovely Rose Day!

5. My eyes are blind without your eyes to see, similar to a rose without color. Happy Rose Day.

6. You bloomed in my heart like a rose in a garden. Happy Rosa Day

7. There is no feeling more comforting and consoling than knowing you are right next to the one you love.
Happy Rose Day Dear!

8. Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favourite. Happy Rose Day Dear

