Happy Chocolate Day 2018: Here's Why Eating Chocolates Is Good For You



According to research, chocolate enhances good cholesterol, but this benefit will only be to those people who eat dark chocolate ( 200 to 600 milligrams daily)

Researchers found that eating chocolate can not only prevent heart disease, but can also reduce blood sugar and insulin levels in diabetes patients.

Eating chocolate can also improve the memory of the elderly and help in prevention of other mental disturbances. Research has shown that elderly people who take cocoa flavanols daily, their focus and memory work has improved.

Another research said that the reason for the benefits of chocolate is the cocoa bean present in it, which is its main ingredient and is a good source of flavanols. Flavanols is a kind of natural ingredient that protects the nerves.

In a research, it has also been found that eating chocolate boosts the immune system



TheValentine week is upon us and it is time to celebrate the third day of this love-fill week - Chocolate Day. What better than a sweet treat to express the love you have for someone? No matter how young or old, everyone appreciates chocolate.But some people believe that chocolate is not good for health. However, research says something else. Chocolate has been proven to be nutritious, when consumed in small quantities on a regular basis.