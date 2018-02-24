Gucci Uses Sikh Turbans On Models At Milan Fashion Week, Twitter Can't Keep Calm



Dear @gucci, the Sikh Turban is not a hot new accessory for white models but an article of faith for practising Sikhs. Your models have used Turbans as ‘hats’ whereas practising Sikhs tie them neatly fold-by-fold. Using fake Sikhs/Turbans is worse than selling fake Gucci products pic.twitter.com/gCzKPd9LGd

I can't understand your logic... You have turban days in New York and proudly create awareness of Sikh turban by tying turbans. What is wrong with models wearing it. I think they are sporting it in good spirit. @gucci please ignore this guy



Come on @gucci, to the Sikh community a turban is sacred & your using it as a fashion accessory?

Did you have any Sikhs involved?

Did you incorporate any of the underlying beliefs of those people who wear turbans?

Have you made any gesture to any Sikh cause?#RespectTheTurban



I'm not a practising Sikh, but that kind of nonsense annoys me. Its an important way of life for millions, it shouldn't be reduced to an accessory on a runway. Same goes for the cross, the hijab and many other things.



That specific turban was designed for the Sikh religion. Turbans have been around for centuries but this one was designed for Sikhs. It's not fashion at all

Fashion brand @gucci under fire for using Sikh turbans as ‘fashion accessory’ on the runway. pic.twitter.com/CXQSbWx6el



Gucci received a lot of flak for using Sikh turbans on models as part of Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday.No, doubt the brand received a lot of criticism for this on Social media. On Friday, the New York-based Sikh Coalition civil rights group tweeted "The Sikh turban is a sacred article of faith, @gucci, not a mere fashion accessory. #appropriation. We are available for further education and consultation if you are looking for observant Sikh models."A Twitter user Harjinder Singh Kukreja slammed the brand for disrespecting the turban. His tweet received almost 2.5K retweets and 4.7K likes.Well, this is not the first time when a fashion brand has come under fire, earlier Zara grabbed the headlines or selling lungis as skirts at an unreasonable price.