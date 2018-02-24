 Gucci Uses Sikh Turbans On Models At Milan Fashion Week, Twitter Can't Keep Calm
Updated: 24 Feb 2018 03:07 PM
Milan: Gucci received a lot of flak for using Sikh turbans on models as part of Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday.

No, doubt the brand received a lot of criticism for this on Social media. On Friday, the New York-based Sikh Coalition civil rights group tweeted "The Sikh turban is a sacred article of faith, @gucci, not a mere fashion accessory. #appropriation. We are available for further education and consultation if you are looking for observant Sikh models."

A Twitter user Harjinder Singh Kukreja slammed the brand for disrespecting the turban. His tweet received almost 2.5K retweets and 4.7K likes.

 



Well, this is not the first time when a fashion brand has come under fire, earlier Zara grabbed the headlines or selling lungis as skirts at an unreasonable price.

 





























