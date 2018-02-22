Gucci models carry their severed heads and dragons on 'operating room' runway



In its latest collection at the Milan's Fashion Week, the luxury brand Gucci was able to catch all the eyeballs through its fall-winter collection on Wednesday.Image: AFP/ vogue.comAt the show Gucci kicked off Milan Fashion Week in typical eccentric style as models carried replicas of their own heads on a runway transformed into a creepy operating room.Directed by Alessandro Michele, an Italian fashion designer appointed creative director of Gucci, models carried their own severed heads, dragons, a third eye and chameleon down the runway.Image: gucciAs per reports, Michele worked with Makinarium, a Rome-based factory of techno-artisans to produce modified special and visual effects and the inspiration was from book 'A Cyborg Manifesto'.