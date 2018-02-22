 Gucci models carry their severed heads and dragons on 'operating room' runway
Search

Gucci models carry their severed heads and dragons on 'operating room' runway

At Milan's Fashion Week, it was Alessandro Michele “Cyborg Gucci” fall-winter collection

By: || Updated: 22 Feb 2018 06:15 PM
Gucci models carry their severed heads and dragons on 'operating room' runway

Image: AFP/ vogue.com

NEW DELHI: In its latest collection at the Milan's Fashion Week, the luxury brand Gucci was able to catch all the eyeballs through its fall-winter collection on Wednesday.

Image: AFP/ vogue.com Image: AFP/ vogue.com

At the show Gucci kicked off Milan Fashion Week in typical eccentric style as models carried replicas of their own heads on a runway transformed into a creepy operating room.



Directed by Alessandro Michele, an Italian fashion designer appointed creative director of Gucci, models carried their own severed heads, dragons, a third eye and chameleon down the runway.


Image: gucci Image: gucci


As per reports, Michele worked with Makinarium, a Rome-based factory of techno-artisans to produce modified special and visual effects and the inspiration was from book 'A Cyborg Manifesto'.



For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Watch: Murli Manohar Joshi loses his cool, pulls out the ribbon for inauguration with bare hands

trending now

VIDEO
PNB Scam: Bank gives one more CHANCE to Nirav ...
INDIA
Fresh ED crackdown: Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi’s shares ...
VIDEO
India Vs South Africa: This is why India lost ...