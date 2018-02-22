Gucci models carry their severed heads and dragons on 'operating room' runway

Image: AFP/ vogue.com
At the show Gucci kicked off Milan Fashion Week in typical eccentric style as models carried replicas of their own heads on a runway transformed into a creepy operating room.
Directed by Alessandro Michele, an Italian fashion designer appointed creative director of Gucci, models carried their own severed heads, dragons, a third eye and chameleon down the runway.
Image: gucci
As per reports, Michele worked with Makinarium, a Rome-based factory of techno-artisans to produce modified special and visual effects and the inspiration was from book 'A Cyborg Manifesto'.
