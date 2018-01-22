Google honours 'Father of Montage' Sergei Eisenstein with a doodle, here are interesting facts about him



On January,22 Google is celebrating the 120th birth anniversary of Soviet film director Sergei Eisenstein with a doodle. He is known as 'Father of Montage'.Born in 1898 in Riga, the present-day capital of Latvia, Sergei was not always clear with his aim, initially following the footsteps of his father he took up architecture and engineering.He also joined Red Army to serve the Bolshevik Revolution, later he developed the interest in theatre.Sergei Eisenstein was the one who created 'montage of attractions' in which images are selected and then placed sequentially not in a defined order, but in a way that would create a bigger psychological impact thus transferring his idea to the audience.His significant work, Battleship Potemkin, made on the Revolution of 1905 is known as one of the masterpieces in the world of cinema.In 1925, his first full-length feature film was released, some of his famous works include Battleship Potemkin, The General Line, strike etcIn 1948, he died of a heart attack after he turned 50.In his honor, Google asserted that his films were always revolutionary. In his films, he had often depicted the struggle of workers against the ruling class.The doodle shows film rolls around Sergei Eisenstein's cartoon which is holding a pair of scissors, different images have been added to the loop which is reflecting as a montage.