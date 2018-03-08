Google Doodle Celebrates Women's Day, Shares 12 Empowering Stories From Women Across The Globe

It's officially #IWD2018 in the 🌎🌍🌏! Explore stories from women all over the globe in today's #GoogleDoodle & share yours using #HerStoryOurStory! → https://t.co/ydJboV47yJ pic.twitter.com/FBNpCPtMK8
— Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 7, 2018
Specifically, each story represents a moment, person, or event that has impacted their lives as women,” Google said. The goal of the series of doodles was to “help bring these stories to life in a way that invokes feelings of understanding, empathy, and spirit of the day” using a combination of animation and words, according to Google.
When users click on the play button of the doodle they are shown thumbnails for each story available to them and can choose the story that’s most appealing to them. When they finish one story, users can select the menu button at the bottom of the story to see the other options.
Here is the full list of artists involved and the work that they produced for the project:
- Anna Haifisch – “Nov 1989”
Chihiro Takeuchi – “Ages and Stages”
Estelí Meza – “My Aunt Blossoms”
Francesca Sanna – “The Box”
Isuri – “Aarthi the Amazing”
Karabo Poppy Moletsane – “Ntsoaki’s Victory”
Kaveri Gopalakrishnan – “Up on the Roof”
Laerte – “Love”
Philippa Rice – “Trust”
Saffa Khan – “Homeland”
Tillie Walden – “Minutes”
Tunalaya Dunn – “Inwards”
Google India on Tuesday launched #HerStoryOurStory campaign ahead of International Women's Day
Women who achieve, do so because of the characteristics that define them. Which of these do you identify with and why? Tell us, using #HerStoryOurStory pic.twitter.com/5NiQb6YNxn
— Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 6, 2018
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.