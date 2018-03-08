 Google Doodle Celebrates Women's Day, Shares 12 Empowering Stories From Women Across The Globe
The doodle featured is actually 12 different illustrations done by 12 female artists, designed to tell their stories.

By: || Updated: 08 Mar 2018 09:04 AM
New Delhi: On International Women's Day, Google has released a doodle celebrating a woman's life. The doodle featured is actually 12 different illustrations done by 12 female artists, designed to tell their stories.




Specifically, each story represents a moment, person, or event that has impacted their lives as women,” Google said. The goal of the series of doodles was to “help bring these stories to life in a way that invokes feelings of understanding, empathy, and spirit of the day” using a combination of animation and words, according to Google.

When users click on the play button of the doodle they are shown thumbnails for each story available to them and can choose the story that’s most appealing to them. When they finish one story, users can select the menu button at the bottom of the story to see the other options.

Here is the full list of artists involved and the work that they produced for the project:

  • Anna Haifisch – “Nov 1989”
    Chihiro Takeuchi – “Ages and Stages”
    Estelí Meza – “My Aunt Blossoms”
    Francesca Sanna – “The Box”
    Isuri – “Aarthi the Amazing”
    Karabo Poppy Moletsane – “Ntsoaki’s Victory”
    Kaveri Gopalakrishnan – “Up on the Roof”
    Laerte – “Love”
    Philippa Rice – “Trust”
    Saffa Khan – “Homeland”
    Tillie Walden – “Minutes”
    Tunalaya Dunn – “Inwards”


Google India on Tuesday launched #HerStoryOurStory campaign ahead of International Women's Day


