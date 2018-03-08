Google Doodle Celebrates Women's Day, Shares 12 Empowering Stories From Women Across The Globe

It's officially #IWD2018 in the 🌎🌍🌏! Explore stories from women all over the globe in today's #GoogleDoodle & share yours using #HerStoryOurStory ! → https://t.co/ydJboV47yJ pic.twitter.com/FBNpCPtMK8

Women who achieve, do so because of the characteristics that define them. Which of these do you identify with and why? Tell us, using #HerStoryOurStory pic.twitter.com/5NiQb6YNxn