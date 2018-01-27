Good Riddance! Google Chrome's Latest Update Lets You Mute Websites That Autoplay Irritating Video Ads





San Francisco: Google has released a new version of its Chrome Internet browser which lets users permanently mute websites that autoplay videos.



"Available on Windows, Mac and Linux, the new version -- Chrome 64 lets you permanently mute websites that autoplay videos," The Independent reported late on Thursday.







Starting today, we're giving you greater control to mute the ads you see on Google, sites across the web and in apps → https://t.co/bbqRX1bZ5j pic.twitter.com/6G2EG7XvJ2

— Google (@Google) January 25, 2018





Users need to click the "View Site Information" symbol on the left-hand edge of the "omnibar" or the address bar combined with the Google search box, to mute a site that automatically plays videos.



This, however, replaces the previous "mute tab" feature that was only temporary.





The search engine giant is also adding High Dynamic Range (HDR) imaging support to Chrome 64 browser for Windows users.

The feature will require a PC with the Fall Creators Update, a HDR-compatible monitor and graphics card.