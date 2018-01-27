 Good Riddance! Google Chrome's Latest Update Lets You Mute Websites That Autoplay Irritating Video Ads
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Good Riddance! Google Chrome's Latest Update Lets You Mute Websites That Autoplay Irritating Video Ads

Good Riddance! Google Chrome's Latest Update Lets You Mute Websites That Autoplay Irritating Video Ads

Chrome 64 lets you permanently mute websites that autoplay videos

By: || Updated: 27 Jan 2018 11:49 AM
Good Riddance! Google Chrome's Latest Update Lets You Mute Websites That Autoplay Irritating Video Ads

AFP

 


San Francisco: Google has released a new version of its Chrome Internet browser which lets users permanently mute websites that autoplay videos.

"Available on Windows, Mac and Linux, the new version -- Chrome 64 lets you permanently mute websites that autoplay videos," The Independent reported late on Thursday.


 




Users need to click the "View Site Information" symbol on the left-hand edge of the "omnibar" or the address bar combined with the Google search box, to mute a site that automatically  plays videos.

This, however, replaces the previous "mute tab" feature that was only temporary.


The search engine giant is also adding High Dynamic Range (HDR) imaging support to Chrome 64 browser for Windows users.
The feature will require a PC with the Fall Creators Update, a HDR-compatible monitor and graphics card.


The latest version of Chrome also protects Mac and Windows device users against the "Meltdown" and "Spectre" processor vulnerabilities, according to The Verge


 

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Neetu And Rishi Kapoor Send Flowers And Note To Deepika Padukone After Watching Padmaavat. See Pic

trending now

VIDEO
Jan Man: DM announces curfew after VHP and ABVP ...
VIDEO
Jan Man: ABP News investigates the safety and facilities ...
VIDEO
No exchange of sweets took place with Pakistan Rangers: ...