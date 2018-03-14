 Pi Day becomes the new inspiration for Google doodle
March 14th will also mark the death anniversary of Stephen Hawking, the physicist who reshaped cosmology. He died at age 76.

By: || Updated: 14 Mar 2018 11:09 AM
Image: Google

Today marks the 30th anniversary of Pi Day, — that’s pi, not pie. It is observed annually on March 14 (3.14).

Today’s Doodle is an image of ingredients used to bake pi-inspired dish, salted caramel apple pie, courtesy of Cronut creator and pastry pioneer Dominique Ansel.

Pi day was first celebrated at the Exploratorium in San Francisco by Larry Shaw, a physicist, with his peers and staff.

Interestingly, Albert Einstein’s birth anniversary falls on March 14, which is also celebrated at Princeton University by organizing an annual Einstein look-alike contest

As sad a day as it is to lose one of the most influential minds in history, Stephen Hawking. It couldn't be more fitting for it to be Pi Day.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the connection between Pi day and Stephen Hawking’s passing away.

