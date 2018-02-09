Gift your loved ones a healthy heart this Valentine's Day with California Walnuts

New Delhi: Ditch the old-fashioned chocolates and flowers! This Valentine's Day, treat your special someone to a gift that's both heartfelt and good for the heart. Find the perfect balance between heavenly and healthy by gifting your #BAE heart nourishing walnuts that go beyond regular temptations and make them skip a beat the healthy way.Here are the reasons why walnuts top the list of unique gifting options this Valentine's DayFor over two decades, walnuts have been shown to improve cardiovascular risk factors by lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol by 9-16%, and diastolic blood pressure by 2-3 mmHg - Two risk factors that are major contributors to heart disease risk.Walnuts, also known as the 'King of Nuts', are the only nuts that are a rich source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a plant-based essential omega-3 fatty acid that has positive anti-inflammatory effects. Research has found that omega-3 fatty acids may decrease the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein (CRP) in those with high cholesterol. Walnuts contain 2.5 grams of ALA per ounce.Also, when walnuts are part of an overall eating pattern such as in the Mediterranean diet (a diet rich in fish, vegetables, fruits, olive oil and nuts), your risk of heart disease and stroke may be significantly reduced. A recent study shows that, among persons at high cardiovascular risk, a Mediterranean diet supplemented with extra-virgin olive oil or nuts, including walnuts, reduced the incidence of major cardiovascular events.Thus, walnuts not only lower the risk of heart diseases but also help you make sure that your special someone knows how much their health and wellness matters to you. Make your commitment felt with walnuts that add permanence to your healthy and long-lasting relationship!