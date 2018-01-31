'Ghoomar' song performed at a NBA match. This is worth a watch!

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’ had hit several roadblocks in India before its release and now that the storm has passed, the movie is steadily doing well at the Box Office.The good news for the producers also came in couple of days ago was that the movie was doing exceptionally well in the US.The movie has been running to its full capacity in several theatres across the US in both standard format as well as IMAX 3D.Now that the movie is gaining ground in US, its song ‘Ghoomar’ also appears to be a hit up there featuring protagonist Deepika Padukone. The dance sequence of the song was performed in a NBA match by Charlotte Hornets’ cheerleaders whose team was playing against Miami Heat.The cheerleaders gave an incredible presentation of the Hindi song donning lehengas. It is not for the first time an Indian song has been showcased during a NBA match.The 1.30 minute dance spectacle is worth a watch this Wednesday.Padmaavat also stars Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh. It is co-produced by Viacom 19 Pictures and Bhansali Productions. It released on January 25.