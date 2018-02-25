From Bollywood To Controversial Love Affair With Boney Kapoor, Here Is The Real Life Story Of Sridevi.

On Saturday, Bollywood actor Sri Devi passed away after a cardiac arrest. She died in Dubai where she went to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah.She was 54.From being Bollywood's number one actor to getting tagged as a real-life ‘home-breaker’ for her love affair with already married Boney Kapoor, her life had many ups and downs. Here is her story1-In 1969, at the age of four Sridevi, started her career as a child actor in Tamil movie Thunaivan.2-For her excellent performance in Poombatta, a Malayalam film she won Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist in 1971.3-In 1975 she made her debut in Bollywood as a child artist where she played the younger sister of the female lead.4-Sridevi made her Bollywood debut in 1978 with "Solva Sawan". In 1983 she was relaunched in Bollywood with the movie Himmatwala.The actress was like a bomb for the industry.1-Sridevi and Boney Kapoor may look like a lucky couple who got the chance to marry but it was not that easy for the two.2-Boney actually fell for Sridevi when he first saw her Tamil film.3-With the hope of working with her, Boney approached her for a role in Mr. India. At that time he was not a married man4-At this time, the actress was allegedly dating Mithun Chakraborty which pushed Boney out of the picture.5-It is alleged that Mithun even secretly married her. It is also said that Sridevi wanted him to accept her in public but Mithun was never ready to leave his wife, finally ending the relationship bashing all the rumors.6-Meanwhile, Boney went on to an arranged marriage, with Mona. The couple lived a happy married life for 13 years with two kids, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor.7-After few years, Sridevi became friends with Mona Kapoor and started staying at Mona and Boney’s house. It is said that at that time Sridevi used to consider him as her brother8-Bony and Sridevi once again got closer when Boney allegedly cleared off the debts made by Sridevi's mother and this made Sridevi fell for him and their affair started.9-While she was staying at their home their affair started.10-She became pregnant with Boney’s child and this was devastating for Mona, resulting in their divorce.11-Finally, in 1996 the couple get married after working with Boney's brother, Anil Kapoor in Lamhe.12-Sridevi and Boney enjoyed marital bliss for more than two decades.