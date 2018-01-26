From Amitabh Bachchan To Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood Wishes India a Happy Republic Day







T 2594 - Watching Republic Day Parade in Delhi .. what a moment of pride .. tears welling up as the Army marches past .. memories of the early years in Delhi, when we would clamour for seats to watch the parade ! JAI HIND !!???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/DH7WbbzJH1

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2018











United we stand, divided we fall. Happy #RepublicDay to you all! Jai Hind! ????????

— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 26, 2018











So very proud of my country. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/zQbnoX7aY3

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 26, 2018







India is a treasure trove of diversity... let’s cherish her... appreciate her and vow to work towards a better and brighter future for India. #HappyRepublicDayIndia #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/o2VQkUgwVg



— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 26, 2018













Wishing everyone a very #HappyRepublicDay. Here’s to being ONE.. Namaste ????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/bo3YByo8oe



— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 26, 2018









#happyrepublicday2018. Let’s always protect our country and never allow people to gain from dividing us. Have a great day ???? pic.twitter.com/kTK0AvJEQK

— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 26, 2018

HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY TO ALL THE FELLOW COUNTRYMEN. pic.twitter.com/DKG3CWaqpw — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 26, 2018





As India celebrated its 69th Republic Day today, several Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan , Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma among others took to social media to extend their wishes on the occasion.