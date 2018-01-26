From Amitabh Bachchan To Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood Wishes India a Happy Republic Day

Here's what the celebs tweeted:
T 2594 - Watching Republic Day Parade in Delhi .. what a moment of pride .. tears welling up as the Army marches past .. memories of the early years in Delhi, when we would clamour for seats to watch the parade ! JAI HIND !!???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/DH7WbbzJH1
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2018
Happy #RepublicDay to all . pic.twitter.com/gT4qqGuzC9
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 26, 2018
United we stand, divided we fall. Happy #RepublicDay to you all! Jai Hind! ????????
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 26, 2018
I am an INDIAN before I am anything else.
Jai Hind. #Justice #Liberty #Equality #Fraternity#HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/erLoGr4A0I
— Riteish INDIAN (@Riteishd) January 26, 2018
So very proud of my country. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/zQbnoX7aY3
— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 26, 2018
India is a treasure trove of diversity... let’s cherish her... appreciate her and vow to work towards a better and brighter future for India. #HappyRepublicDayIndia #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/o2VQkUgwVg
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 26, 2018
Happy Republic Day! ????#jaihind ???????? pic.twitter.com/e9OCdm6LW5
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 26, 2018
Wishing everyone a very #HappyRepublicDay. Here’s to being ONE.. Namaste ????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/bo3YByo8oe
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 26, 2018
#happyrepublicday2018. Let’s always protect our country and never allow people to gain from dividing us. Have a great day ???? pic.twitter.com/kTK0AvJEQK
— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 26, 2018
HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY TO ALL THE FELLOW COUNTRYMEN. pic.twitter.com/DKG3CWaqpw— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 26, 2018
