'Forced To Vacate Bungalow As Nitish Kumar Released 'Ghosts' In It', Tej Pratap Yadav Makes Bizarre Claim

Yes, he really said that!
Yadav, was allotted the bungalow at 3 Deshratna Marg when became the health minister in 2015. But after the RJD-JD(U)-Congress coalition collapsed last year, he was asked to vacate it. As per sources, Tej Pratap Yadav was sent a second notice in October last year asking him to leave the bungalow. The notice had also warned him that he would be charged 15 times the rent if he failed to vacate the bungalow soon.
But the RJD leader has cited the 'ghost' reason for vacating the residence.
How did JD(U) react to this claim?
The JD(U) was quick to slam Yadav’s comments and called it a publicity gimmick.
The party also said that Yadav is suffering from acute attention deficiency and is trying to compete with his younger brother Tejaswi who is hogging the limelight.
Well, such a statement from Pratap is not surprising as he is known for his hyper-religious and superstitious beliefs.
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 23 Feb 2018 10:36 AM