'Forced To Vacate Bungalow As Nitish Kumar Released 'Ghosts' In It', Tej Pratap Yadav Makes Bizarre Claim

On Wednesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son, Tej Pratap made a rather bizarre claim. He claimed that he vacated his bungalow last week as chief minister Nitish Kumar 'released' ghosts in the property which were 'haunting' him, reported NDTV. Yes, he really said that!Yadav, was allotted the bungalow at 3 Deshratna Marg when became the health minister in 2015. But after the RJD-JD(U)-Congress coalition collapsed last year, he was asked to vacate it. As per sources, Tej Pratap Yadav was sent a second notice in October last year asking him to leave the bungalow. The notice had also warned him that he would be charged 15 times the rent if he failed to vacate the bungalow soon.But the RJD leader has cited the 'ghost' reason for vacating the residence.The JD(U) was quick to slam Yadav’s comments and called it a publicity gimmick.The party also said that Yadav is suffering from acute attention deficiency and is trying to compete with his younger brother Tejaswi who is hogging the limelight.Well, such a statement from Pratap is not surprising as he is known for his hyper-religious and superstitious beliefs.