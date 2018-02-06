For the first time, Tiger in Maharashtra will get prosthetic leg



Maharashtra: Tiger with injured paw in Nagpur to now get prosthetic leg. (05.02.2018) pic.twitter.com/SI2Ssh35wr

— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2018



In '16 he was brought to us with an injured paw. He couldn't walk. We're in tie up with an animal husbandry, their doctors treated him, now he walks but is in lot of pain. Dr Babhulkar adopted him & wants to provide him prosthetic limb: UK Agrawal, Forest Development Corporation pic.twitter.com/8Ri1mQ5B2C

In what may be the first instance, a tiger in Maharashtra will be getting a prosthetic limb, with the joint efforts of Maharashtra Animal and Fisheries Science University (MAFSU) and a leading orthopaedic surgeon of Nagpur.The veterinary doctors of Maharashtra Animal and Fisheries Science University (MAFSU) and orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Sushrut Babhulkar have joined hands for surgically attaching prosthesis in a male tiger at Nagpur's Gorewada Rescue Centre.Sushrut Babhulkar, Orthopaedic Surgeon said, " The tiger was in a lot of pain & used to hop on three legs. We immediately decided to provide him with prosthetics so that he can walk on all four feet:While such a surgery has been done on some of the animals across the world, it is possibly the first time that a tiger will undergo it.