 For the first time, Tiger in Maharashtra will get prosthetic leg
It is possibly the first time that a tiger will undergo such surgery.

06 Feb 2018
Photo: Twitter/PTI

Maharashtra: In what may be the first instance, a tiger in Maharashtra will be getting a prosthetic limb, with the joint efforts of Maharashtra Animal and  Fisheries Science University (MAFSU) and a leading orthopaedic surgeon of Nagpur.

 





The veterinary doctors of Maharashtra Animal and Fisheries Science University (MAFSU) and orthopaedic surgeon, Dr  Sushrut Babhulkar have joined hands for surgically attaching prosthesis in a male tiger at Nagpur's Gorewada Rescue Centre.

 






Sushrut Babhulkar, Orthopaedic Surgeon said, " The tiger was in a lot of pain & used to hop on three legs. We immediately decided to provide him with prosthetics so that he can walk on all four feet:

While such a surgery has been done on some of the animals across the world, it is possibly the first time that a tiger will undergo it.

 

