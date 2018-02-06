For the first time, Tiger in Maharashtra will get prosthetic leg

Maharashtra: Tiger with injured paw in Nagpur to now get prosthetic leg. (05.02.2018) pic.twitter.com/SI2Ssh35wr
The veterinary doctors of Maharashtra Animal and Fisheries Science University (MAFSU) and orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Sushrut Babhulkar have joined hands for surgically attaching prosthesis in a male tiger at Nagpur's Gorewada Rescue Centre.
The tiger was in a lot of pain & used to hop on three legs. We immediately decided to provide him with prosthetics so that he can walk on all four feet: Sushrut Babhulkar, Orthopaedic Surgeon pic.twitter.com/lg6ruUuIkA
Sushrut Babhulkar, Orthopaedic Surgeon said, " The tiger was in a lot of pain & used to hop on three legs. We immediately decided to provide him with prosthetics so that he can walk on all four feet:
While such a surgery has been done on some of the animals across the world, it is possibly the first time that a tiger will undergo it.
In '16 he was brought to us with an injured paw. He couldn't walk. We're in tie up with an animal husbandry, their doctors treated him, now he walks but is in lot of pain. Dr Babhulkar adopted him & wants to provide him prosthetic limb: UK Agrawal, Forest Development Corporation pic.twitter.com/8Ri1mQ5B2C
