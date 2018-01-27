 For The First Time, A Muslim Woman Leads Friday Jumu'ah Prayers In Kerala
For The First Time, A Muslim Woman Leads Friday Jumu'ah Prayers In Kerala

Usually, it is always the men who lead Friday prayers everywhere in India.

Updated: 27 Jan 2018 11:24 AM
For The First Time, A Muslim Woman Leads Friday Jumu'ah Prayers In Kerala

Representational image/PTI

Malappuram: Women in India are slowly shattering glass ceilings and challenging patriarchy everywhere.

For the first time in the history of India, a Muslim woman led the Jumu’ah prayer in Kerala's Malappuram. Usually, it is always the men who lead Friday prayers everywhere in India.





34-year-old Jamida Teacher, state general secretary of Quran and Sunnat society, was the imam for Juma prayers held at the mosque of Quran Sunnat Society in Malappuram district. She also led the Khutba, the speech during Juma prayers.

“There is no discrimination between men and women in any of the religious acts of Islam. Discrimination was introduced by male Muslim scholars,” Jamida said.

Way to go!

