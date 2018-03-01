So Exciting! Five Entertainment Events To Look Forward To In 2018

For most Indians, especially the young and free-spirited, entertainment is often incomplete without music and dance. Driven by a young and dynamic crowd of art and culture enthusiasts, then, India is emerging as a highly promising destination for several exciting entertainments events and music festivals.
Some of these festivals are known not only within India, but even abroad, for their grandeur, and the unique blend of both traditional, as well as modern art forms.
Here, then, are the top five events that you would want to check out in 2018:
Jodhpur Rajasthan International Folk Festival
Thousands of music and travel enthusiasts gather every year under the open skies of the Rajasthan desert, to attend the Jodhpur Rajasthan International Folk Festival or Jodhpur RIFF as it is popularly called. Mehrangarh Fort, one of India's historic and extremely majestic fort plays host to this unique cultural celebration, where indigenous folk musicians from Rajasthan rub shoulders with proponents of various musical genres such as Hindustani and Carnatic classical and Sufi musicians.
Swan Lake Ballet
Swan Lake is one of the world's most famous and often staged ballet. It has captured the imagination of audiences with its combination of powerful music, dance, and drama for decades. Now, Tchaikovsky's famous ballet is all set to charm audiences across the country.
Following the tremendous success of Royal Russian Ballet's maiden shows in New Delhi last year, Navrasa Duende is bringing the classic ballet shows back to India this year. Touring the country, the Ukraine-based troupe will perform the ballet across four cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and New Delhi from March 13 to April 15, 2018.
Hornbill Festival
The Hornbill Festival, one of the biggest cultural events in the country, brings together the earthy and rustic elements of Nagaland's culture each year. The seven-day festival is celebrated through the music and dance of the local tribes, who dress up in their traditional attire and perform to the tunes of melodious folk songs amidst the scenic environs of Nagaland.
Along with the traditional music and dance that's part of the cultural fiesta, the Hornbill Festival also features India's biggest rock contest. In addition, visitors at the festival also get to partake in several exciting activities and games, not to mention experiencing the delicious Nagaland cuisine prepared by the locals.
SulaFest
The lush Sula vineyards in Nashik play host to the Sulafest, an entire weekend of music, wine, and food that draws people from across the country every year. The festival includes a variety of activities and experiences for visitors to partake in, from wine tastings and food bazaars to amazing musical performances from independent, established and emerging artists from across genres and the globe.
Ziro Festival
With Arunachal Pradesh's stunning Ziro Valley as the location, Ziro Festival consistently features impressive artist line-ups comprising popular, as well as rising talents of the electronic, rock and indie music genres from across the globe every September. The paddy fields, distant snow-capped peaks, and lush forests surrounding the value make Ziro Festival an incredibly invigorating musical and travel experience that any true music enthusiast wouldn't want to miss.
First Published: 01 Mar 2018 11:15 AM