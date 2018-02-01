 Finance Minister goes bilingual for the first time, presents Budget 2018 in 'Hinglish'
This was perhaps the first time in Indian history when a Union Finance Minster included Hindi in the Budget speech.

Updated: 01 Feb 2018 02:57 PM
(Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Diverging from the tradition of presenting the Budget in English, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday created a history by presenting Union Budget 2018 in neither entirely in English nor Hindi but in 'Hinglish'.

While presenting the budget, whenever he was referring to schemes for poor, Jaitley was redirecting from English to Hindi. But a very genuine question raised by people on social media was that why he felt that all the poor across the country understand 'Hindi'.

As per Census 2011, around 30% of the population declared Hindi as their mother tongue.

In the past 4 occasions Jaitley had always presented the budget in English, but this time he took a new turn. It is believed to be a strategic attempt to attract the common masses of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s core constituency in India’s northern states.

This even shows the prevalence of a new language 'Hinglish' these days.

Well, his historic Hinglish speech attracted a lot of attention on social media, netizens have wasted no time in giving their outlook for the selection of Hinglish while announcing Union Budget 2018. Check it out some reactions.

 

















Social media users even pointed out when Jaitley was really uncomfortable with Hindi.

 











Some more...

 









