Finally, Some Justice For Zainab As Her Rapist Sentenced To Death. Will India Follow Suit?







Anti Terrorism Court in Lahore sentences accused Imran Ali to death in rape & murder case of 7-year-old girl #Zainab: Pakistan media

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) February 17, 2018







Justice served.

Alhamdulliah !

I hope, the 'Rapist' will learn a lesson.

May #ZainabMurderCase will last and No mother will have to lost it's child again

I also hope Justice is imparted to Naqeeb& Shahzaib. #JusticeForZainab pic.twitter.com/iIMhZc0Em8



— Faisal (@faisaltanoli59) February 17, 2018







Justice Prevailed. Zainab's murderer sentenced to death. A great news and a great decision by the court. #JusticeForZainab



— noor ???? (@iHudaaa_) February 17, 2018



Justice finally imparted in #ZainabMurderCase. Now looking forward to see the possibility of his public execution.#JusticeForZainab



— Dr Saqlain Shah (@DrSaqlainSh) February 17, 2018





Mother of #Zainab appealed that her daughter's murderer #Imran should be publicly hanged on same location where he murdered her child in #Kasur



Retweet, if you agree!#ZainabMurderCase #JusticeForZainab pic.twitter.com/m6L0FBbIUd



— The Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) February 17, 2018







& we have Justice, we need more these type of Justice,

Justice realize you, you exist & you have value & voice. These are the reasons why corrupt people wanna dissolve like pmln.#JusticeForZainab#ZainabMurderCase



— Muhammad Rizwan (@mu_rizwan) February 17, 2018











Power of social media and our unity! It happened because of each one of you who raised their voice for Zainab! It's first time we are actually watching justice being served. United we stand! May her soul rest in peace. Ameen#JusticeForZainab pic.twitter.com/NfWyliWI1s



— Komal Shahid (@ArmedWithWords) February 17, 2018



Finally, some reassuring news! A court in Pakistan has given a 24-year-old man, Imran Ali, four death sentences for raping and murdering seven-year-old Zainab Ansari last month.The brutal murder had incited anger among residents who had taken to streets to protest against the heinous crime. For all those demanding justice for Zainab, today's announcement was truly a heartwarming moment.Yes, here is this monster who truly deserves thisAFPOn January 5, Zainab had gone missing while going to a religious tuition centre near her house in Kasur city, some 50-km from Lahore. Her parents had been in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and she had been living with her maternal aunt.After her abduction, a CCTV footage showed her walking with a stranger near Peerowala Road. On January 9, her body was recovered from a heap of trash near the Shahbaz Khan Road.Well, is it time for India to learn a few lessons from Pakistan?