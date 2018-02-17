 Finally, Some Justice For Zainab As Her Rapist Sentenced To Death. Will India Follow Suit?
For all those demanding justice for Zainab, the announcement was truly a heartwarming moment.

Islamabad: Finally, some reassuring news! A court in Pakistan has given a 24-year-old man, Imran Ali, four death sentences for raping and murdering seven-year-old Zainab Ansari last month.



The brutal murder had incited anger among residents who had taken to streets to protest against the heinous crime. For all those demanding justice for Zainab, today's announcement was truly a heartwarming moment.

On January 5, Zainab had gone missing while going to a religious tuition centre near her house in Kasur city, some 50-km from Lahore. Her parents had been in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and she had been living with her maternal aunt.

After her abduction, a CCTV footage showed her walking with a stranger near Peerowala Road.  On January 9, her body was recovered from a heap of trash near the Shahbaz Khan Road.

Well, is it time for India to learn a few lessons from Pakistan?

