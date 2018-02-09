Feeling alone this Valentine's Day? Pack your bags and travel here!

New Delhi: As comes the month of February, love and romance is all that one has on their minds.With couples absolutely going gaga over-hyped Valentine's Day, there are many who are left single and alone!With travel being the most favorite choice of celebration, here are some destination spots curated by Goomo, an omnichannel travel platform, for singles:ThailandFriendly, fun-loving, exotic, tropical, cultured, and historic are just a few of adjectives that describe Thailand. If you crave a variety of experiences on your trip, what better place than Thailand for it, which offers so much to choose from, be it a low-key spa weekend at a beach retreat or shopping and clubbing in the city. Bangkok - with its amazing rooftops bars offering stunning views of the city, world-class restaurants, and amazing shopping hubs - is a vibrant, fun place to hang out. While in Koh Samui, you have the ultimate destination, which will make your holiday as a single man/woman all that you imagined it to be. You can even rent a villa by the beach for yourself and check out some crazy water sports while you're here.SingaporeSingapore is the perfect destination for a solo gateway. There are places for foodies, bar hoppers, or fashion fanatics. Singapore is ideal for the shopping-spas-and-bars type of solo trip, catering to your different moods and wishes. Orchard Road is Singapore's answer to New York's Fifth Avenue, housing all the premium brands on a single street. If you are not too keen on luxury shopping, Orchard Central, a towering shopping mall, is the best option to shop from, while enjoying a panoramic view of the city. And of course, there is Universal Studio too to make your trip supper happening.MauritiusFamed for its sapphire-blue waters, powder-white beaches and luxury resorts, Mauritius offers the most beautiful views in the Indian Ocean. Sounds really amazing to have your solo trip at, doesn't it? Mauritius boasts white sand beaches, tropical warmth, and a multicultural mix of Indian, French, and Creole elements. While there is all of this and more to Mauritius, a solo trip is incomplete without some nightlife. The Grand Bay at the north of the island promises the best nightlife, with authentic local experiences including food, drinks, and a lot of dancing.New ZealandNew Zealand may seem like an unlikely choice for a solo trip, but trust us, it's a decision you won't regret. The Marlborough Region is a wine country that offers all that an vacation should have (yes, good wine is definitely among them). And if you want to try out some of the activities the place has to offer, there are quite a few fun options like swimming with dolphins, whale watching, horse riding, and canoeing. At the resort town of Rotorua in the northern part of NZ, all you want to do is simply put your feet up and pamper yourselves while absorbing the faultless beauty of this quaint place. Also, did we mention that there's hot springs in Rotorua?BaliThe moment you reach Bali, you can rest assured that what will follow will be one of the best holiday experiences you have ever had. Replete with dense rainforests and stunning waterfalls, this enchanting land seems just like a paradise, only, with some amazing spas. With a warm, tropical weather throughout the year, the island town of Ubud is one giant yoga studio surrounded by the ocean and is the place for a really chilled out holiday experience. Staying at a yoga or spa retreat here is the perfect way to enjoy the stunning landscape of Bali and spend a few quiet days, sitting by the beach or pool and sipping on cocktails. (ANI)