Here's how twitter reacted to Farmer's March



It's 4.30 am. When #KisanLongMarch reached Byculla junction, a large group of Muslim brothers distributed water, dates and biscuits to the marching https://t.co/AjIbNdij2I was an extraordinary act of solidarity, which the peasants reciprocated with loud slogans of Lal Salam. pic.twitter.com/teIOnA76iq

These #Farmers wl b marching in d Midnight to avoid any inconvenience to your children who r appearing for board exams. Now B4 u question or abuse them, remembr, they too r fighting fr a better future of their children. #LongMarch #FarmersMarch #FarmersProtest #KisanLongMarch pic.twitter.com/PacvRfmEbu

Make in India in Davos. Makers of India in Mumbai. #KisanLongMarch #NiravModi pic.twitter.com/MUzGmjqU51

Students & research scholars of IIT Bombay greeting the farmers participating in #KisanLongMarch pic.twitter.com/yjB5X6CDVa

This, ⬇ my friends is going to be a historic photo. #KisanLongMarch pic.twitter.com/qpdPd2XJjZ

Favourite photo from #KisanLongMarch this afternoon -- Farmers have no access to electricity so Lakshman Bhasre from Tryumbakeshwar Taluka has been marching for 6 days with a tiny solar panel on his head. He uses it to charge his phone and help other marchers charge theirs. pic.twitter.com/3He32abd4z

Shame on people who have labeled #KisanLongMarch as a rally of paid anti-nationals and naxals.

Try walking 180 kms in chappals first pic.twitter.com/giVhXMn10g



50,000 farmers walked 180kms, asking for the rightful compensation for their crop. On their last stretch they walked all night making sure they didn’t disturb the SSC board examinations. #Compassion #respect #Salute #JaiKisan - ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/epa0a90A6u

Stunning photograph by Vijayanand Gupta of @htTweets showing about 35,000 farmers marching through the night in Bombay towards Azad Maidan. This is the kind of image that really lights up the city. #KisanLongMarch #nightmarch #Mumbai #photojournalism pic.twitter.com/cgC5uqx0Ep

#KisanLongMarch

India, those who feed you need you. pic.twitter.com/gkSmuv1skP



Finally, after marching for six consecutive days, the wave of 40,000 farmers wearing red caps hit the shores of Mumbai. Their demands have been accepted by the government and the protest has been called off but the #KisanLongMarch has made its impact all over social media.The essence of the gruesome journey of 180km made by foot was captured by various photographers. The people on social media paid a tribute to the farmers in their own way.