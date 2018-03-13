 Here's how twitter reacted to Farmer's March
Search

Here's how twitter reacted to Farmer's March

The people on social media paid a tribute to the farmers in their own way.

By: || Updated: 13 Mar 2018 01:47 PM
Here's how twitter reacted to Farmer's March

Image: Twitter(AIKS)

Finally, after marching for six consecutive days, the wave of 40,000 farmers wearing red caps hit the shores of Mumbai. Their demands have been accepted by the government and the protest has been called off but the #KisanLongMarch has made its impact all over social media.

The essence of the gruesome journey of 180km made by foot was captured by various photographers. The people on social media paid a tribute to the farmers in their own way.







































For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BJP leader Naresh Agrawal regrets "Filmwali" jibe at Jaya Bachchan after facing backlash on Twitter

trending now

INDIA
Kathmandu plane crash: From hijack to accidents, Tribhuvan International ...
INDIA
Mohammed Shami had 'affair' with South African woman as ...
VIDEO
Watch this exclusive video of Sridevi on a bike ...