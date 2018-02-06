Fan brings Virushka's wedding poster in Ind V/S SA ODI and Virat's reaction is really pleasing



Virat kohli acknowledges the crowd as fans wish him for his wedding. #SAvIND #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/LxaEUG7VdX

— Khurram Siddiquee (@iamkhurram12) February 4, 2018

It seems that Virushka's fans are not in the mood to miss out any opportunity of wishing the couple for their marriage. This time a fan has really set a new threshold of craziness.A video of an energetic fan is creating a buzz on the social media. At the Supersport Park, Centurion in South Africa he held a banner from Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding.The banner said "Shaadi Mubarak". Throughout the match he kept on waving and cheering Virat, holding the banner till he finally acknowledged him.And guess what? his luck finally worked, Kohli not just noticed him but also gave him sweet gesture. We love you Kohli for your sweet reaction.Virat and Anushka got married in December last year soon after their marriage the internet was flooded with their lovely pictures