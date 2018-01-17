Family photoshoot goes wrong, photoshopped images create buzz on internet

Nowadays, no doubt social media is a powerful tool. Often it brings up such stories which end up bringing laughter on our face. In a similar case, a family photo is creating a buzz on social media.On Friday, Dave and Pam Zaring of Hillsboro, Missouri, USA shared their family photos on social media and the images proved successful in bringing humour to the world of internet.They hired a photographer to take their family photo but what they received after spending $250 was an extra edited image which made them laugh until they cried.Pam Dave Zaring shared the photographs in a post on Facebook.Well, guess what, the photographer even had an explanation for this bizarre photo shoot.Ms. Zaring wrote in her Facebook post "She said the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos,"While Zaring shared the photographs so as to bring a smile on netizens face, there were many who attacked the photographer with their negative comments.Finally, Ms. Zaring took to Facebook and urged everyone to take the incident lightly and enjoy the fun.So, next time before you opt for photoshop, be alert