Everyone Is Missing You Sir! Twitter Fondly Remembers 'Ghazal King' Jagjit Singh On His 77th Birth Anniversary



‘Jaate jaate woh mujhe nishaani de gaya... ‘ Happy Birthday to a Voice that resonates in every soul that is stil alive :)) #JagjitSingh

The Ghazal King: Remembering The Ghazal Maestro - Jagjit Singh On His 77th Birth Anniversary !



Here's one of his very popular Punjabi peppy number "Larra Lappa"#JagjitSingh pic.twitter.com/qauOzOgQ1x



Now I realise why old is gold.. even in a college #HonthonSeChhuloTum gets so much love. ♥️???? #JagjitSingh #ArmaanMalikLive pic.twitter.com/3P6biEzknI



Remembering Jagjit Singh on his birth anniversary. He was an iconic Indian Ghazal singer, composer and musician. Known as the "Ghazal King". He sang in numerous languages. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan. Also GOI released a set of two postal stamps in his honour. pic.twitter.com/8GwNJWmgTC



Everyone is missing u sir #JagjitSingh.

After ur demise melody and #Gajal has lost its respect nd pride

U were, u are and u will be in heart of india. pic.twitter.com/33l7AjvLje



The man with the golden voice. ❤️ His songs have surely touched our souls. Tum ko dekha toh yeh khayal aya and hosh walo ko khabar Kya are my all time favourite.

May his soul rest in peace. #JagjitSingh https://t.co/ekFjQFPrNh



Remembering #JagjitSingh, born #OnThisDay. Renowned for popularizing the #ghazal, he was acclaimed for capturing and conveying emotions through his soul-stirring vocals. His notable work in films includes the songs Hothon Se Chhu Lo (#PremGeet), Hosh Walon Ko (#Sarfarosh). pic.twitter.com/2HGZvAT5mm



Remembering #JagjitSingh, the legendary singer n ghazal maestro on his birth anniversary. He is no more with us but the ghazals that he sang in his melodious voice remain immortal. pic.twitter.com/kFptT7wBaM



On the birth anniversary of the #Ghazal King #JagjitSingh, I would like to pay my respects to his inspiring life and extraordinary craft as a singer. pic.twitter.com/LEPxw8lLK7



We fondly remember the mellifluous voice of #Ghazal Maestro #JagjitSingh on his Birth Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/VLRp72tFLl



“ Hosh walon Ko Khabar Kya Bekhudi Kya Cheez Hai “ Remembering my and everyones favourite, the legendary Jagjit Singh ji on 77th birth anniversary. No Gazal is a gazal without #JagjitSingh jis voice in it. We truly miss him. ???? pic.twitter.com/hxcyqp1pKe



Jagjit Singh's soulful voice continues to resonate for ghazal lovers around the world. Today, on his 77th birth anniversary, we remember the singer who gave voice to our emotions.Born on February 8, 1941, his golden voice and dedication made him the world's most-celebrated ghazal singer. No doubt, people are still in awe of his magnetic voice still today. Whether to express love or the pain of longing, there is always a Jagjit Singh ghazal to soothe our senses. Twitter paid its tributes to the legendary singer: