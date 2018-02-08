 Everyone Is Missing You Sir! Twitter Fondly Remembers 'Ghazal King' Jagjit Singh On His 77th Birth Anniversary
Born on February 8, 1941, his golden voice and dedication made him the world's most-celebrated ghazal singer.

New Delhi: Jagjit Singh's soulful voice continues to resonate for ghazal lovers around the world. Today, on his 77th birth anniversary, we remember the singer who gave voice to our emotions.

Born on February 8, 1941, his golden voice and dedication made him the world's most-celebrated ghazal singer. No doubt, people are still in awe of his magnetic voice still today. Whether to express love or the pain of longing, there is always a Jagjit Singh ghazal to soothe our senses. Twitter paid its tributes to the legendary singer:

 




















































