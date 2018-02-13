Enough Of Priya Prakash Varrier! Let's Talk About The Cute Boy Who Flirts With Her

Priya Prakash Varrier has won the internet with a wink!#PriyaPrakashVarrier#PriyaPVarrier#PriyaPrakash#PriyaVarrier@priyapvarrier pic.twitter.com/Rl332seiaL
— Rahul Pathak (@iamrahulpathak) February 13, 2018
While Priya's expressions were adorable, to say the least, it is indeed the guy's blushing that has us really drooling. It's his heartfelt reaction to the wink but that makes the entire scene more romantic. Doesn't it?
So, who is he?
He is 19-year-old Roshan Abdul Rahoof, who is also making his debut with Oru Adaar Love. Rahoof in his bio on Instagram describes himself as an actor, dancer and dreamer.
Girls are of course smitten by him:
Where the world is going Gaga about #OruAdaarLove @priyapvarrier female lead, my eyes are all on #RoshanAbdulRahoof ???????????????? #NoOffense but damn that smile is killer pic.twitter.com/CjPsCnqBLn
— Sonal (@sobersonal) February 12, 2018
Roshan Abdul Rahoof
New crush for many not all credit should go to Priya
— CrazySim❤ (@simly01) February 12, 2018
Dear girls, don't let the video fool you. ????????
Even the guy is damn too cute!!❤❤#roshanabdulrahoof#PriyaPrakashVarrier#thiseyeexpression guy pic.twitter.com/ESyjyhnSPD
— Pros AK???? (@born_an_awesome) February 12, 2018
It's #roshanabdulrahoof who stole my heart..it is his expression that made it a triumph and tremendous ????????????????
— Saswati (@Saswati51941675) February 13, 2018
Check out some of his pictures here:
Thank you all for your love and support . . With the beauty @priya.p.varrier ❤️ #oruadaarlove
A post shared by Mohammed Roshan (@roshan_abdul_rahoof) on
????!! . . #autorikshaw #rx100 ???? #igers
A post shared by Mohammed Roshan (@roshan_abdul_rahoof) on
First Published: 13 Feb 2018 03:45 PM