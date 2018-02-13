Enough Of Priya Prakash Varrier! Let's Talk About The Cute Boy Who Flirts With Her











Where the world is going Gaga about #OruAdaarLove @priyapvarrier female lead, my eyes are all on #RoshanAbdulRahoof ???????????????? #NoOffense but damn that smile is killer pic.twitter.com/CjPsCnqBLn



— Sonal (@sobersonal) February 12, 2018









Roshan Abdul Rahoof

New crush for many not all credit should go to Priya



— CrazySim❤ (@simly01) February 12, 2018













It's #roshanabdulrahoof who stole my heart..it is his expression that made it a triumph and tremendous ????????????????

— Saswati (@Saswati51941675) February 13, 2018











#roshanabdulrahoof #igers #tbt #follow

A post shared by Mohammed Roshan (@roshan_abdul_rahoof) on Sep 8, 2017 at 1:49am PDT





Well, we really don't need to tell you about Priya Prakash Varrier! The 18-year-old actress turned into an overnight internet sensation with just one wink.However, the guy she winks at is also making waves now!While Priya's expressions were adorable, to say the least, it is indeed the guy's blushing that has us really drooling. It's his heartfelt reaction to the wink but that makes the entire scene more romantic. Doesn't it?He is 19-year-old Roshan Abdul Rahoof, who is also making his debut with Oru Adaar Love. Rahoof in his bio on Instagram describes himself as an actor, dancer and dreamer.