 Enough Of Priya Prakash Varrier! Let's Talk About The Cute Boy Who Flirts With Her
He is Roshan Abdul Rahoof, who is also making his debut with Oru Adaar Love

By: || Updated: 13 Feb 2018 04:07 PM
New Delhi: Well, we really don't need to tell you about Priya Prakash Varrier! The 18-year-old actress turned into an overnight internet sensation with just one wink. However, the guy she winks at is also making waves now!





While Priya's expressions were adorable, to say the least, it is indeed the guy's blushing that has us really drooling. It's his heartfelt reaction to the wink but that makes the entire scene more romantic. Doesn't it?

So, who is he?

He is 19-year-old Roshan Abdul Rahoof, who is also making his debut with Oru Adaar Love. Rahoof in his bio on Instagram describes himself as an actor, dancer and dreamer.

Girls are of course smitten by him:




















Check out some of his pictures here:








 



