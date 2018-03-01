 English Vinglish Director pays heartfelt tribute to ‘Sri’
Sridevi died on Saturday due to accidentally falling in a bathtub in a Dubai's hotel

By: || Updated: 01 Mar 2018 09:38 PM
Image: @gauris/ Twitter

NEW DELHI: English Vinglish Director Gauri Shinde on Thursday morning tweeted a post regarding Sridevi.

Gauri Shinde wrote "I still refuse to believe that I won't be seeing you next week"

After a gap of fifteen years, "English Vinglish was Sridevi's Bollywood comeback vehicle. The film was about a middle-class housewife who enrolls for an English speaking course in order to please her husband and family.

English Vinglish actress Sridevi passed away on late Saturday night in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding. According to the forensic report, the 54-year-old Indian actress died of accidental drowning in her hotel room's bathtub.

The cremation ceremony took place at Vile Parle's Seva Samaj Crematorium

