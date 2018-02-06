 Emotional! Missing dog returns home after ten years
A family in USA's Pennsylvania re-united with their pet black Labrador mix dog named Abby after a period of 10 long years.

USA: Social media often brings stories which end up bringing a smile of satisfaction on our faces. In a similar case a family in Pennsylvania, USA re-united with their pet black Labrador mix dog named Abby after a period of 10 long years.




The dog went missing when she was just two years old, the family had accepted the fact that she had passed away but to a shock for everyone, after ten long years, she found exactly ten miles away from the location from where she was lost. She is twelve years old now.

A man found the dog wandering around the area, he immediately informed the police. The rescue team soon arrived and while scanning her they found a microchip which helped them in tracking the family.





Finally, a happy ending for a happy family.

