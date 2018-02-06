Emotional! Missing dog returns home after ten years

The dog went missing when she was just two years old, the family had accepted the fact that she had passed away but to a shock for everyone, after ten long years, she found exactly ten miles away from the location from where she was lost. She is twelve years old now.
A man found the dog wandering around the area, he immediately informed the police. The rescue team soon arrived and while scanning her they found a microchip which helped them in tracking the family.
Finally, a happy ending for a happy family.
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 06 Feb 2018 01:15 PM