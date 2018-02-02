 Watch: Drunk Girl Dances Outside Ex-Boyfriend's House After He Dumped Her
The heartbroken girl, apparently after getting ditched by her boyfriend, is seen dancing on Aamir Khan's famous film Raja Hindustani song

02 Feb 2018
Gurugram: When in love, people tend to do crazy things. But after a breakup, they do even more insane things.

A similar thing happened in Gurugram, the video of which has surfaced on social media and has gone viral.

In the video, the heartbroken girl, apparently after getting ditched by her boyfriend, is seen dancing on Aamir Khan's famous film Raja Hindustani song ' Tere Ishq Mein Nachenge' and other Punjabi songs alone on a DJ. Watch them here:






The video has been uploaded on social media by a user named Sandeep Sehwag who captioned the video “a drunk girl was dancing in front of her boyfriend’s house in Helmandi, in Pataudi, Gurugram''.

Whether the breakup was the real reason for the dance, is yet to be ascertained.

First Published:
