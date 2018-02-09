Dress right for Valentines Day date

Opt for a little red dress or go for a flirty mini skirt and pair it with classic winged eyes and pink blush to woo your date for Valentine's Day, say experts.Here are some tips by celebrity stylist Minisha Mendonza and make-up artist Gayetri Chakravarthy to be Valentine's Day-ready.* Little red dress (LRD): A red short sew dress teamed up with metallic stilettos or black boots finished with a red clutch and a black jacket and you are ready to rock the date night.Make-up tip: Keep it simple and elegant with make-up. A classic winged eyeliner and a matte red lip will do wonders. If you not a fan of red lips then team the eyeliner with a nude shade that suits the skin colour. Keep the skin fresh and dewy by adding a little highlighter on the higher planes of the face such as cheekbones.* Be flirty with pink: Layer of flirty mini skirt (denim) with different shades of pink off-shoulder top. Complete the look with clear sunglasses, pink glitter sketchers or or flats.Make-up tip: Opt for highlighted dewy skin. Add some soft pink blush and choose a pink lip colour. Make sure the lips are matte if you keep the skin dewy and glossy. Don't forget to layer a lot of mascara to open up those eyes.* Opt for nude coloured garments: Nude coloured ensembles have become a rage because of reality TV star Kim Kardashian sisters. A nude coloured short skirt with a white crop top or sweatshirt. Throw a lot of rose gold accessories. Keep it classy by adding up nude ballerinas and to cut the monotony a brown sling bag and you are ready for the date.Make-up tip: Keep it super simple with this look. Soft pink lips, groomed brows. Don't forget to add blush, it gives beautiful dimensions to the face without doing much.