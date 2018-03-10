 Donald Trump To Meet Kim Jong-Un, And There's Meme Fest Across The Internet
Donald Trump To Meet Kim Jong-Un, And There's Meme Fest Across The Internet

Donald Trump accepted an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un .

Donald Trump To Meet Kim Jong-Un, And There's Meme Fest Across The Internet

New Delhi: On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump presented his desire of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and this has surprised almost everyone around the globe.

Social media users have lost no time in bombarding their speculations on the upcoming meeting with amazing reactions and funny memes which will definitely make you roll with laughter.

South Korea’s National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong informed media that Kim has committed to “denuclearisation” and to suspending nuclear or missile tests.

Donald Trump posted a tweet which said," Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!"








Well netizens still can't believe this. Have a look











































