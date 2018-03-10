Donald Trump To Meet Kim Jong-Un, And There's Meme Fest Across The Internet



Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2018



The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World. Time and place to be determined.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018



