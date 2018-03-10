Donald Trump To Meet Kim Jong-Un, And There's Meme Fest Across The Internet

Social media users have lost no time in bombarding their speculations on the upcoming meeting with amazing reactions and funny memes which will definitely make you roll with laughter.
South Korea’s National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong informed media that Kim has committed to “denuclearisation” and to suspending nuclear or missile tests.
Donald Trump posted a tweet which said," Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!"
Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!
The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World. Time and place to be determined.
Well netizens still can't believe this. Have a look
One of these men is a mentally unstable leader with borderline personality disorder who is also an egomaniac. The other is Kim Jong Un. Visit https://t.co/t3OiF3kM0p for loads more #DonaldTrump #trumpmemes #trumpmeme #trumpregrets #awakeposttruth #Memes #trump #president #potus pic.twitter.com/3UxI03VlmD
I hope that Dennis Rodman accompanies Donald Trump to his meeting with Kim Jong Un so that there will at least be one mature adult in the room... pic.twitter.com/laxqgLd9In
Kim Jong Un has invited President Trump to North Korea for talks. Really only one GIF for this. pic.twitter.com/ROKJWARgEk
It will be quick.
Trump: „You‘re fired!“
Kim: „Fire!“ ????
President Kenyatta Meeting Raila Odinga at Harambee House. Kim Jong Un Meeting with Donald Trump .
These are signs of end time pic.twitter.com/xtIiO646dy
ALTERNATIVE ENDING TO TRUMP/KIM SUMMIT: pic.twitter.com/SwU0f8qNpc
#MAGA ????????❤????????❤????????❤????????❤????????❤???????? pic.twitter.com/xiOuCWd8LC
Preview of what's to come pic.twitter.com/alkGSvZHxU
These two crazies in the same room? Recipe for disaster. @TeamTrump @CNN @FoxNews @Makati94 @Reuters #NorthKoreaTalks pic.twitter.com/09Pu4qjm03
