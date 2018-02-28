Disgusting! Delhi University College Student Claims Semen-Filled Balloon Thrown At Her

Police said the incident has come to their knowledge and they are trying to contact the girl so that an investigation can take place.
"We have not received any complaint regarding this yet," a senior police official said.
In her Instagram post on February 24, the girl, who is from the northeast, said, “I went out with a friend for lunch yesterday to a café in the Amar Colony market. It was about five in the evening when we decided to head back. Not a minute of our short Metro ride had passed when there came flying my way a liquid filled balloon of sorts, hitting me square in the hip, where it burst open, its contents seeping into my kurti and leggings. It dried white on my black leggings, and the foreign smell clearly indicated that it wasn’t water.”
This is how people reacted:
#TuesdayThoughts Throwing semen filled balloons, throwing balloons at women's genitalia, groping breasts, it's that time of the year again! Time to stay indoors to stay safe! #holi #buranamanoASSholihai https://t.co/jgAhbaCXVw
— MyDailyFeminism (@SwapnaNow) February 27, 2018
Holi is a free pass for men to harass women in the name of fun. Blaming harassment and rape on bhaang, groping on 'pushing people around for fun', using crowded areas to touch and catcall women..
So call these men out this holi. Terrify them and make sure they NEVER do it again.
— Sukhnidh (@skhndh) February 26, 2018
Just hearing about the semen filled balloons incident at LSR makes my blood boil. I'd call the people who did this dogs, but I think dogs are more civilized.
— Ana Hajarajanan (@RavenclawRoy) February 27, 2018
