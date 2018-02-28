 Disgusting! Delhi University College Student Claims Semen-Filled Balloon Thrown At Her
Police said the incident has come to their knowledge and they are trying to contact the girl so that an investigation can take place.

By: || Updated: 28 Feb 2018 08:21 AM
New Delhi: A student of Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College has claimed in a social media post that a group of unidentified men allegedly threw a "semen-filled" balloon at her recently.

"We have not received any complaint regarding this yet," a senior police official said.

In her Instagram post on February 24, the girl, who is from the northeast, said, “I went out with a friend for lunch yesterday to a café in the Amar Colony market. It was about five in the evening when we decided to head back. Not a minute of our short Metro ride had passed when there came flying my way a liquid filled balloon of sorts, hitting me square in the hip, where it burst open, its contents seeping into my kurti and leggings. It dried white on my black leggings, and the foreign smell clearly indicated that it wasn’t water.”
