Did Amitabh Bachchan Have A Premonition About Sridevi's Death? Check This Cryptic Tweet



Members of the film industry took to Twitter to express their grief over her shocking demise and offered condolences to the family. Minutes before the news of her death broke, her 'Khuda Gawah' co-star Amitabh Bachchan posted a tweet saying he was feeling uneasy.

He tweeted in Hindi: "Na jaane kyun, ek ajeeb si ghabrahat ho rahi hain."





T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !!

Just now bachan sir twitted that he's feeling some negative vibes and just 20 min later SRI DEVI passed away #RIPSridevi

Extreme premonition!! Some things are still beyond all scientific explanations. RIP SriDevi Ji.



well the day before Amitabh was badly injured while shooting the film Coolie, actress Smita Patil has premonition about it. She phone called Amitabh before the accident and asked if he was ok because she was feeling weird.



The demise of the first female superstar of Bollywood, Sridevi has left Bollywood and her fans in a deep state of shock. Sridevi died in Dubai on Saturday after a cardiac arrest. She was 54.His tweet has left the Twitter wondering if Big B had a premonition about the death of the veteran actress. Around 3 am, reports started pouring in of Sridevi’s death. Twitter was really freaked out:(With ANI inputs)