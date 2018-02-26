Did Amitabh Bachchan Have A Premonition About Sridevi's Death? Check This Cryptic Tweet

T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !!
His tweet has left the Twitter wondering if Big B had a premonition about the death of the veteran actress. Around 3 am, reports started pouring in of Sridevi’s death. Twitter was really freaked out:
Just now bachan sir twitted that he's feeling some negative vibes and just 20 min later SRI DEVI passed away #RIPSridevi
Extreme premonition!! Some things are still beyond all scientific explanations. RIP SriDevi Ji.
Talk About Sixth Sense. ???? #Sridevi #RIPSridevi pic.twitter.com/Lc69y5Ygx0
well the day before Amitabh was badly injured while shooting the film Coolie, actress Smita Patil has premonition about it. She phone called Amitabh before the accident and asked if he was ok because she was feeling weird.
