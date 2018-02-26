 Did Amitabh Bachchan Have A Premonition About Sridevi's Death? Check This Cryptic Tweet
Did Amitabh Bachchan Have A Premonition About Sridevi's Death? Check This Cryptic Tweet

Minutes before the news of her death broke, her 'Khuda Gawah' co-star Amitabh Bachchan posted a tweet saying he was feeling uneasy

By: || Updated: 26 Feb 2018 05:25 PM
Mumbai: The demise of the first female superstar of Bollywood, Sridevi has left Bollywood and her fans in a deep state of shock. Sridevi died in Dubai on Saturday after a cardiac arrest. She was 54.


He tweeted in Hindi: "Na jaane kyun, ek ajeeb si ghabrahat ho rahi hain."


 

His tweet has left the Twitter wondering if Big B had a premonition about the death of the veteran actress. Around 3 am, reports started pouring in of Sridevi’s death. Twitter was really freaked out:

 



















(With ANI inputs)

