Deepika's 'Exposed' Midriff Gets Covered In The New Version Of Ghoomar Song. Watch Video

In the new version of the song, VFX effects have been used to cover up Deepika's exposed midriff.

By: || Updated: 20 Jan 2018 05:32 PM
New Delhi: With Sanjay Bhansali's Padmaavat all set to release on January 25, the makers are taking extra precaution to not let any other controversy affect the movie.

That's why, they have given a 'sanskaari' touch to the popular song 'Ghoomar' so that no one gets a chance to get offended. In the new version of the song, VFX effects have been used to cover up Deepika's exposed midriff.

Watch the new version of the song in which you can clearly see that a computer-generated cloth is covering her bare midriff:


Many had raised objections to Deepika flaunting her bare midriff while performing Ghoomar and the new changes have been made as per CBFC instructions.

Twitter noticed this cover up soon and was furious :




















 



 





 







