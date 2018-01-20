Deepika's 'Exposed' Midriff Gets Covered In The New Version Of Ghoomar Song. Watch Video



Deepika Padukone's Midriff Covered By CGI Effect In #Padmaavat As Recommended By CBFC. #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/XAIZjoSOwF

— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 19, 2018







People have problem with Deepika showing Midriff in movie but dont have problem with minor girls getting raped daily. Welcome to the India which will never improve who ever rules. Until ruling party have guts to change the punishment for rapists India will always be in stone age.



— ????Riyas Hussain ???????? (@a_hussainriyas) January 19, 2018



Shilpa Shetty's midriff only looted UP and Bihar. Deepika's has the power to destroy the self-respect of an entire community of people.



— Amrita (@amritaIQ) January 13, 2018







Watched Ghoomar and honestly can't understand what's the fuss about till they had to edit Deepika's midriff. Of all things to find fault, that slight skin showing got them worked out till the need to edit it? pic.twitter.com/vPmr4v2Mub



— diwaniladki (@diwaniladki) January 20, 2018



happy to announce that Hindu culture has been saved. the video of 'Ghoomar' on YouTube has been replaced by one that uses CGI to 'cover up' three inches of bare midriff. bee em kay jay. https://t.co/zehHZ1AiBf



— I'm CONCERNED about the environment (@schmaltzdisney) January 19, 2018



#padmaavat makers cover Deepika's midriff with special effects. Clearly shows how technology doesn't mean modernity.



— Aarish Chhabra (@aarishc) January 19, 2018





Pretty confident Padmavat will not release on Jan 25. Various chief ministers imposing bans, historical and geographical references muted, vfx to cover Deepika’s midriff, those Karni morons continuing to holler... Shameful, but the idiots are winning.

— Raja Sen (@RajaSen) January 13, 2018







Can you believe this - the censor board asked Padmavatis team to cover Deepika’s midriff, not show her stomach! Acche din!!



— Kumar Abhishek (@abhishek_hch) January 20, 2018



With Sanjay Bhansali's Padmaavat all set to release on January 25, the makers are taking extra precaution to not let any other controversy affect the movie.That's why, they have given a 'sanskaari' touch to the popular song 'Ghoomar' so that no one gets a chance to get offended. In the new version of the song, VFX effects have been used to cover up Deepika's exposed midriff.Many had raised objections to Deepika flaunting her bare midriff while performing Ghoomar and the new changes have been made as per CBFC instructions.