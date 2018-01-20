Deepika's 'Exposed' Midriff Gets Covered In The New Version Of Ghoomar Song. Watch Video

That's why, they have given a 'sanskaari' touch to the popular song 'Ghoomar' so that no one gets a chance to get offended. In the new version of the song, VFX effects have been used to cover up Deepika's exposed midriff.
Watch the new version of the song in which you can clearly see that a computer-generated cloth is covering her bare midriff:
Many had raised objections to Deepika flaunting her bare midriff while performing Ghoomar and the new changes have been made as per CBFC instructions.
Twitter noticed this cover up soon and was furious :
Deepika Padukone's Midriff Covered By CGI Effect In #Padmaavat As Recommended By CBFC. #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/XAIZjoSOwF
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 19, 2018
People have problem with Deepika showing Midriff in movie but dont have problem with minor girls getting raped daily. Welcome to the India which will never improve who ever rules. Until ruling party have guts to change the punishment for rapists India will always be in stone age.
— ????Riyas Hussain ???????? (@a_hussainriyas) January 19, 2018
Shilpa Shetty's midriff only looted UP and Bihar. Deepika's has the power to destroy the self-respect of an entire community of people.
— Amrita (@amritaIQ) January 13, 2018
Watched Ghoomar and honestly can't understand what's the fuss about till they had to edit Deepika's midriff. Of all things to find fault, that slight skin showing got them worked out till the need to edit it? pic.twitter.com/vPmr4v2Mub
— diwaniladki (@diwaniladki) January 20, 2018
happy to announce that Hindu culture has been saved. the video of 'Ghoomar' on YouTube has been replaced by one that uses CGI to 'cover up' three inches of bare midriff. bee em kay jay. https://t.co/zehHZ1AiBf
— I'm CONCERNED about the environment (@schmaltzdisney) January 19, 2018
#padmaavat makers cover Deepika's midriff with special effects. Clearly shows how technology doesn't mean modernity.
— Aarish Chhabra (@aarishc) January 19, 2018
Pretty confident Padmavat will not release on Jan 25. Various chief ministers imposing bans, historical and geographical references muted, vfx to cover Deepika’s midriff, those Karni morons continuing to holler... Shameful, but the idiots are winning.
— Raja Sen (@RajaSen) January 13, 2018
Can you believe this - the censor board asked Padmavatis team to cover Deepika’s midriff, not show her stomach! Acche din!!
— Kumar Abhishek (@abhishek_hch) January 20, 2018
First Published: 20 Jan 2018 05:21 PM